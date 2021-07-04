There are few sure-things in gambling. Favorable odds are a gambler's best hope.
Vigo County has learned the same is true for casinos.
The Indiana Gaming Commission on June 24 decided not to renew the gaming license for a Terre Haute company intending to operate a casino on the city's east side. That denial shell-shocked the community, especially the project's avid supporters. Plans were already in place for future benefits from the casino's revenues. An increase in visitors, activities and quality-of-life amenities felt like a certainty, rather than a possibility.
The Gaming Commission's decision hit like a splash of cold water. The commissioners — appointed by Indiana's governors — denied the license renewal for Lucy Luck Gaming to operate a Hard Rock International casino, saying the company fell short on two requirements: hiring an executive team to run the facility, and securing fully vetted financing.
Lucy Luck, chaired by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson, needed approval for both the annual license renewal and its financing plan at the June 24 commission meeting. When the license renewal was denied, the commission did not act on the financing plan.
"General practice ... is that a company is fully established and vetted prior to licensure," said Sarah Tait, the commission's executive director. Lucy Luck attorney Murray Clark responded by explaining that Hard Rock would manage the design and construction much like a similar casino, already open in Gary. Clark also said that while Lucy Luck still needed financing approval, the company was otherwise prepared to move forward.
Fortunately, as Gibson said in a statement afterward, the decision "isn't the end of the journey." He did not rule out reapplying for a license, "but I'm not sure if we will."
The Gaming Commission indeed reopened the application process for a Vigo County gaming license less than a week after its decision. Such a reopening means outside companies could apply, and Lucy Luck could reapply. Given the admirable and extensive effort by Gibson and the community already committed toward landing a casino for Terre Haute, the best-case scenario would be for his company to reapply.
Mayor Duke Bennett pointed out last week that Gibson's track record of philanthropy in his hometown would shine through a casino operated by his Lucy Luck firm, compared to an outside company. "Greg would continue to use some of the revenues he receives off of that [casino] to invest back in the community in other ways, too," Bennett said, "and I don't know if we will get that from an outside owner."
Under a local agreement, a community improvement foundation was projected to receive $3.6 million in the casino's first full year. The city, county, Vigo County School Corp. and a regional economic development entity were to divide $3.6 million the first year, with a total of $6.5 million in tax revenue coming to the community.
Of course, casinos are not an economic panacea for host cities, counties and states. Their pluses include a concentration of jobs, from construction to operations; a tourism boost; and — most significantly — infusions of new revenue for local entities and public improvement projects.
It would be understandable if Gibson opted out of reapplying, considering the difficulties already overcome — including an investigation of two former executives in the project — since the Indiana General Assembly and Vigo County voters approved a local casino in 2019. If he chooses to set aside the exasperation and continue the effort, amending the issues cited by the Gaming Commission, the expected outcome could still come to fruition.
Otherwise, an outside casino operator would have a lot of groundwork already laid, and could succeed here.
Still, Terre Haute's best hand would have Lucy Luck in it.
