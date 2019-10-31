Ballot question merits solid 'yes' from voters
The citizens of Vigo County have found themselves consumed by weighty public policy issues for months. When building a new jail, how big should it be and where should it be located? With the school corporation facing financial challenges, should an operational property tax increase be adopted to help meet schools' pressing needs?
For the city of Terre Haute, a big election looms in coming days. Should voters reelect their three-term mayor to a fourth term, or is it time for a change, for fresh blood in the mayor's office?
The debate about these issues has been robust and enlightening. These are hard questions without easy answers.
But there is another question to be answered as well. Perhaps it's the easiest one of all. It's the one dealing with voter approval of a casino in Vigo County. While there are those who legitimately question the value of such a facility or whether a sanctioned house of gambling is the right moral direction the county should take, the downside of a casino here is far outweighed by the potential upside.
As directed by the state legislature, the question on Tuesday's ballot simply asks voters if they approve of a casino being located in Vigo County. A referendum on the issue was the right thing to do, and we commend lawmakers for requiring voter approval before a gaming license can be issued here.
We encourage voters to embrace the opportunity to vote on the issue. What's more, we endorse the proposal for a Vigo County casino and urge voters to approve the referendum.
The gambling industry has a strong foothold in Indiana going back decades. Its evolution has produced several expansions, and the extension of casino gambling into Vigo County reflects that. Many communities — Gary, Michigan City, Evansville, Anderson and French Lick, to name a few — have been home to various forms of gaming through the years. With the possible exception of French Lick, few of them would assert that the presence of a casino or other gaming establishments have been their economic savior.
That said, you don't see economic development leaders in those communities willing to give them up.
Casinos are a tourism draw for the communities in which they are located. They provide entertainment options for county residents and also serve as destinations for people seeking entertainment from outside the area. Tourism is part of what fuels a local economy, and a casino would definitely have an impact on tourism development and act as a enticement for visitors.
Development of a casino would also be an economic development tool. Construction jobs would be first to emerge, followed by the hospitality workforce that would be created to operate the facility. There is no reliable estimate on the number of jobs to be created, and best-case scenarios are probably unrealistic. Still, jobs will be created, and there will be an economic benefit to that.
Finally, the state will collect tax money from casino revenues, and some of those revenues will be recirculated to various government entities for use in developing quality-of-life projects to serve the region. No one knows how much money that will be, but there will undoubtedly be a profound impact.
Casino gambling in Terre Haute is unlikely to produce the economic windfall claimed in some promotional materials. Competition for gambling dollars is intense and will increase. But we expect positive gains, and those are worth the consideration when judging this issue.
The campaign to bring a casino here has been a constructive effort. A casino's benefits are clear and justifiable. For those reasons, we view approval of the referendum to be in the community's best interests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.