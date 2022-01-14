Vigo Countians should exhale. A decision lies ahead that will shape the community’s future for decades to come. Clear, open minds work best in such circumstances.
Residents will get the opportunity to choose whether to go forward with a plan to renovate and rebuild the county’s three high schools. That chance will come in the May 3 primary election. A question on the ballot — alongside choices of candidates seeking their parties’ nomination for a gamut of elected offices — will ask voters if they approve of a $260-million renovation and rebuilding project for Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools.
The baggage of current events could understandably follow voters into the booth.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic alone presents constant anxiety, from our personal health to the well-being of family and friends, dissension over safety protocols like vaccinations and masking, job changes, food and commodity prices, and more. Plus, the Vigo County School Corp. itself is dealing with a handful of difficulties. Staff and students continue to cope with daily twists from coronavirus infections and quarantines. The Vigo County School Board also just decided to close Meadows Elementary after the 2021-2022 school year, the third elementary school closing in the past year as part of the district’s strategic plan to “right-size” its facilities in light of continued decreasing enrollment and community population.
Each issue is stressful, let alone bunched together and swirling in a person’s mind while trying to cast a thoughtful vote.
Instead, residents should consider the high school plan on its own merits. No doubt, the other ongoing concerns can influence that decision. Those concerns, though, are more short-term than the status of North, South and West Vigo.
First, voters should be aware that the referendum question itself will be wordier than a different school-funding referendum question in 2019. Last April, lawmakers in the Indiana General Assembly decided to require school referendum ballot questions to include the “estimated average property-tax increase on a homestead,” instead of the previous and more precise referendum language detailing the actual property-tax increase in cents per $100 of a home’s assessed valuation.
As a result, a school referendum question in Elkhart County in November contained 134 words. By contrast, Vigo County’s referendum in 2019 to fund operations was summarized in 84 words.
So, voters can avoid the confusion by studying the issue before going to the polls.
School Board members voted 6-0 to send the $260-million renovation and rebuilding plan to voters in the spring primary. They endorsed Option 2, the mid-size plan chosen from among three, and boiled down from eight through a series of community meetings and surveys. Superintendent Rob Haworth recommended Option 2 at Thursday night’s School Board meeting, and the board backed it.
Thirty-three members of the public, ranging from school staffers to the executive director of the Taxpayers Association of Vigo County and interested citizens spoke about the project. All but one favored the renovation and rebuilding plan. One expressed concern that residents living at the poverty level would be hurt by the increased taxes.
Taxes would indeed increase. Under the proposal, the maximum referendum tax rate would be 41.8 cents per $100 of assessed value on property, a 25.6-cent increase above the current rate for the operating referendum. That amounts to an annual added tax impact of $250 on a home with a market value of $200,000 and a net-assessed value of $97,750.
The schools themselves definitely need modernized, both structurally and to better accommodate 21st-century technology necessary for students. The pandemic thrust the importance of sound technology into a spotlight, and the schools’ future should include an evolving ability to deliver solid, relevant learning to kids aiming for lifestyles and careers for the next 50 years.
County residents in the late 1950s and early 1960s might be surprised that North, South and West Vigo remain in use — repaired and remodeled periodically, but essentially the same as in 1961 and 1971, when they opened. Residents in 2072 and 2082 will someday be living with and analyzing the decisions made this year. Let’s get this right.
