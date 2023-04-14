Next month, one of three current candidates will likely be named the next superintendent of Vigo County schools.
The investigation into racist incidents at West Vigo High School — and the Vigo County School Corporation’s handling of that situation — will still be a subject of concern. Indeed, the implementation of the VCSC’s response to racism, bullying and discrimination will be shaped by the issues at West Vigo, and other schools, for years to come. A solid, meaningful, consistent policy and training can build a more positive, safer atmosphere for students and staff.
Ideally, the chosen superintendent candidate will have expertise in building and maintaining a welcoming, diverse culture in schools.
This community needs that quality in the next leader of the local school district.
Twelve people applied for the superintendent’s job — a vacancy created by former superintendent Rob Haworth’s retirement at the end of 2022. Six were initially interviewed, and second-round interviews narrowed the field to three, said Amy Lore, Vigo School Board president. Another round of interviews with the trio is planned for next week. Two finalists could be chosen then, followed by reference reviews and site visits, Lore said.
“We are doing a deep dive into these folks,” Lore said. If all goes well, she added, the School Board could announce the new superintendent’s name in May.
In the meantime, the School Board has chosen not to make the candidates’ names public to “respect their privacy and protect them from any potential problems with employers,” Lore said.
Tension surrounding the VCSC will be thick for whomever is selected. A dramatic School Board meeting unfolded Monday night, as nearly two dozen people criticized district leadership’s dismissal of 10 members of a 15-member diversity task force. The ousted task force members wanted to see the full report, redacted if necessary, of the VCSC law firm’s investigation of the racist incidents at West Vigo. VCSC leaders insisted only a summary was needed for review by the task force, and that allowing examination of the full report could violate federal student privacy law.
Citizens and representatives of the dismissed task force majority called for their reinstatement and greater transparency, and said Black members of the panel felt disregarded and that their inclusion was only for the optics. Interim school superintendent Tom Balitewicz apologized for his handling of the task force members’ dismissal, while emphasizing the students’ privacy was a primary reason for not releasing the full report. Balitewicz absorbed the criticism and emphasized the understandable public outcry was heard, and would lead to further consideration by the VCSC and School Board.
The task force’s future still seems unclear, especially as Balitewicz subsequently announced he was withdrawing as a candidate for the full-time superintendent job.
That will not be only significant issue facing the new superintendent. Less than a year ago, Vigo County voters rejected a $260-million proposal to renovate and rebuild the county’s three aging high schools and West Vigo Middle School in a ballot referendum. In the wake of that decision, the district has taken steps toward repairing and upgrading core elements in those buildings — projects put off to avoid wasting funds on structures expected to be replaced.
The long-term future of those buildings, which opened in 1960 and 1971, remains uncertain. Will the VCSC, with its dwindling enrollment, maintain three high schools or consolidate to two or one? Can the community reverse its population decline by keeping the existing high school facilities?
A new superintendent will need the experience, skills and courage to navigate those issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.