8th District's rep should approach impeachment inquiry with open mind
Rep. Larry Bucshon, a Republican from Newburgh, was sent to the United State House of Representatives to represent the interests of the people of Indiana's 8th District. Not just Republicans. Not just supporters of President Donald Trump. All the people.
It should also be understood that, as a U.S. congressperson, he should be even-handed and deliberate in exercising his duties. True leadership means making decisions based on facts as well as principles, not just towing the party line.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday evening announced that a formal impeachment inquiry would begin into whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine political foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection.
The inquiry is a legitimate function of congressional oversight on an important issue. At the very least, it's worthy of an investigation and careful consideration by House members to determine how to proceed.
Bucshon, however, made it clear he's not interested in any of that.
Shortly after Pelosi's announcement, Bucshon responded to media outlets and social media in what can only be described as partisan fashion.
“Today, Speaker Pelosi made it clear that she is more focused on politics and Presidential harassment than working for the American people," Bucshon's statement reads.
After repeating other partisan talking points, the statement concludes with this:
“This blatant attempt to pander to the farthest left voters clearly demonstrates to the American people that it is the extreme voices of the far left who are really in charge of House Democrats. The American people should be appalled.”
It is notable that Bucshon doesn't seem to consider that gathering evidence of alleged presidential wrongdoing is an important part of his congressional duties. Rather, he instantly dismisses the matter as "presidential harassment" without reviewing the evidence.
Bucshon has strong ideological views and doesn't shirk from an opportunity to espouse them. That's fine. No one is asking him to abandon his principles or conservative political philosophy. But this case isn't about ideology or political principles. It's about enforcing the rule of law. It is about approaching a serious matter with an open mind, a matter that isn't wrapped in policy disputes or ideological debate. It's about the conduct and behavior of the highest officeholder in the land.
In banging the partisan drum, Bucshon's response is disappointing and concerning. The ultimate goal of this inquiry should be seeking the truth and taking action, if warranted.
As a sworn representative to the U.S. Congress, Bucshon should be committed to reaching that goal. Not taking that approach is irresponsible and a disservice to the people of the 8th District.
