We must safeguard our rights to open government at all levels
As gloomy as things may seem in our nation and world today, it's still important to note that this is Sunshine Week 2020, a week dedicated to the principles of open government.
While we hear much about the need for transparency in our governmental functions, it's not something we should ever take for granted.
James Madison, the father of our federal Constitution and fourth president of the United States, wrote that “consent of the governed” requires that the people be able to “arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”
Madison contended that in a participatory democracy, every citizen has a right to access government meetings and public records. The kind of oversight that promotes is what keeps government in line with its duties and reminds those in power that they work for the people, not the other way around.
An open and accessible government is vital to establishing and maintaining the people’s trust and confidence in their government and in the government’s ability to effectively serve citizens.
The concept is simple, yet powerful.
One way for citizens to hold government accountable is for a free and independent press to serve as its watchdog. That doesn't mean the press treats the government as an enemy, any more than the people treat it that way.
Nor does it mean that the government should view the press as its enemy. It only becomes its enemy if government is trying to act in ways not in the public interest.
The press acts as a surrogate for the people, who have a right to access public records and meetings. But the government also must act responsibly and be committed to openness and transparency in all aspects of its operations.
During this Sunshine Week, we ask our local government officials to work diligently to safeguard and enhance the public's access to records and information, to increase information provided electronically and online, and to ensure that all meetings are properly announced and open to the public.
Sunshine Week is always held during the week of James Madison's birthday. Let us together honor his enormous legacy by pledging to keep our government open and accountable to the people it's designed to serve.
