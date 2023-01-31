Indiana State University’s declining enrollment in recent years is a concerning trend, first and foremost to the university’s board of trustees and executive leadership team. The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t kind to institutions of higher learning, and navigating through the rippling challenges brought about by the public health crisis has been daunting.
ISU, like many other colleges and universities, is struggling to regain its footing. The enrollment drop is proving to be a stubborn problem. Data recently released by the university put spring enrollment at 7,834, down about 8% from the same time last year. ISU started this academic year in the fall with an enrollment of 8,658. Fall to spring enrollments typically show declines. But as officials explain, there are positive signs on the horizon.
ISU President Deborah Curtis told Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin last week that early efforts to stop the decline are seeing some success, with more freshmen students staying in school after their first semester. The “persistence” rate for freshmen at the start of the spring semester is 85%, up 5% from the same time last year, and up 10% from the same time two years ago.
While that may only represent a modest improvement on one front in the battle, ISU will take good news wherever it can find it. Boosting the university’s enrollment to a higher level that is sustainable will take time and an effective strategy.
Even with the effects of the pandemic subsiding, ISU continues to face demographic forces and trends that put all of higher education in a vulnerable spot. Indiana’s college-going rate as well as number of high school grads is declining. And there is also the growing public perception in this state as well as others that a college education is too expensive and not of great value.
ISU is showing that it recognizes the struggles that lie ahead and is plotting its course to meet those challenges. Its success in rising to the moment is important not just to the university’s future, but also for the state it serves.
