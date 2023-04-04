When the calendar tells us spring has arrived, we often expect Mother Nature to deliver a steady flow of gentle breezes and soft days. Of course, there are occasional April showers, all the better for May’s flowers.
After last weekend, we suspect people in the Wabash Valley — and the entire Midwest — will make an adjustment to those expectations.
A widespread storm system spawned as many as 65 tornadoes across nine states in the Midwest and South, killing at least 32 people, injuring many others and causing what is expected to be hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage.
Illinois had the most tornado reports at 23. But the 19 confirmed tornadoes that struck Indiana were as severe and violent as any. One in particular is believed to have formed as a supercell in Jasper County in south-central Illinois, traveling approximately 42 miles through Crawford County and into southwestern Indiana before dissipating somewhere in eastern Sullivan County.
That relentless tornado left death and devastation in its path. Three people died in Crawford County. Three more perished when the system approached and crossed through the southern section of Sullivan, a county-seat community of 4,000 about 25 miles south of Terre Haute. As the storm advanced and intensified again farther east, it struck McCormick’s Creek State Park near Spencer, killing two people in the campground.
In one fatal instance in Sullivan County, the tornado is reported to have picked up a home and carried it several hundred yards before crashing it into the ground. Two people who were in the house were killed.
After investigating the storm’s aftermath, the National Weather Service reported ominous statistics: The Sullivan County storm was estimated to be an EF3 in intensity, with peak wind speeds at 155 miles per hour. An EF3 produces winds of 135 to 165 mph. The tornado was believed to have been on the ground for 8 to 10 miles and could have been as wide as a quarter of a mile.
Amid the darkness, Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said he saw a silver lining in the massive outpouring of support for his community. He was moved by the quick and steady flow of contributions of all kinds, coming from nearly every direction he turned. And while he saw the spirit of his community tested, he was deeply impressed — but not surprised — that it did not falter.
It was a difficult weekend for Mayor Lamb and the people of Sullivan. There will be tough days ahead for all involved. But we share the mayor’s sense of resilience built upon the foundation of goodwill shown so profoundly by so many.
Our hearts go out to all those affected by the storms in Sullivan, all across Indiana and Illinois, and elsewhere in the Midwest and South. Although people in those communities are undoubtedly worn and weary, we are confident, based on the response in Sullivan, that their spirit is strong.
