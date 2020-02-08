Voices of reason are desperately needed in America's political discourse, especially among elected officials in the nation's capital.
Indiana's U.S. Sen. Mike Braun provided a dose of reason at a crucial moment this week. Braun exercised statesmanship, a virtue that has all but vanished in Washington's give-no-quarter partisan mentality.
He spoke in defense of fellow Republican senator Mitt Romney, who had voted to convict Donald Trump of abuse of power, the first of two articles of impeachment lodged by the U.S. House against the president. In the Senate trial to determine whether Trump should be removed from office, the Republican majority prevailed and voted to acquit their party's leader of both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Romney was the lone Republican senator to vote to convict Trump of either charge. Romney explained his decision in an understated yet powerful speech Wednesday on the Senate floor. He spent sleepless nights wrestling with the weight of his vote, which Romney felt compelled to cast. The evidence presented in the Senate trial convinced Romney that the president had tried to corrupt an election to remain in power by holding up Congress-approved military aid to Ukraine to get that country to announce an investigation into Trump's political rival, Joe Biden.
Drawing on his faith and oath of impartiality as a senator juror, Romney said the president was "guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust."
No other Senate Republicans agreed. They all voted to acquit Trump of both charges, while all 47 Democrats voted to convict him. It would have taken two-thirds of the senators to vote for conviction to remove the president.
Romney knew the political consequences of his lonely break from party politics. He acknowledged it in his speech.
"I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced," Romney said. "I am sure to hear abuse from the President and his supporters. Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?"
Indeed, the fallout came swift and fierce. Some partisans called for the Republican Party to oust Romney. Braun, who sits next to Romney on the Senate floor, rose to the Utah senator's defense.
And, Braun did so, even though he disagreed with Romney's vote in that historic moment — only the third Senate impeachment trial in the nation's 243 years.
Asked about the clamoring for Romney to be removed from the party, Braun told Newsweek, "I think that's silly talk. We turn the page after today and get on with the agenda."
Braun told the New York Times that Romney had "been grappling with" the impeachment trial vote. Braun said he respected Romney's decision.
The Times reported that after Romney stood and spoke "guilty" on the abuse of power article, he sat down as the voting process continued, and then prepared to leave after adjournment. Before Romney departed, Braun shook his hand. Then the Republicans' 2012 presidential nominee left the Senate chamber.
The vitriolic rhetoric unleashed after Romney's vote is just more of the same in national politics. Braun's words and gestures offer a glimmer of proof that Washington can be better someday than it is now.
