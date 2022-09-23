The slogan for Indiana State University's $100-million fundraising campaign — "Be So Bold" — merits use throughout the college.
ISU needs to express itself in Terre Haute, across west-central Indiana, throughout the state and beyond. Rather than downplay its problems, the university has a better chance of overcoming them and thriving by openly confronting those issues.
Certainly, ISU's declining enrollment is a significant problem worthy of addressing directly. It can be reversed, as has been accomplished in the no-so-distant past.
Reaching the bold goal of raising $100 million by 2025 undoubtedly would help. It would inject much-needed resources into projects directly benefiting people, not the construction of buildings — scholarships, bolstering the faculty, opportunities for students to learn beyond the campus through internships or studies elsewhere, and improving students' athletic experiences.
The students affected by such initiatives represent ISU's greatest distinction, a niche that also is the university's best tool to increase its enrollment. A significant slice of ISU's student body — now and traditionally — consists of first-generation college students. Nearly half of the university's freshmen are the first in their families to attend college. They also represent a segment of the population that Indiana desperately needs to receive higher education — low-income families. At least half of ISU freshmen are eligible for Pell Grants, a federally subsidized form of financial aid that the student does not normally have to repay. It is a diverse group of young people, as well; 36% are minority students. And, most new ISU freshmen are from Indiana — 81%.
That outreach — and ISU's relatively low tuition and mandatory fees, compared to the state's other major public universities — should be treasured by Hoosiers and their state leadership.
It also comes with complications. First-generation students face unique difficulties. The decision to delay entering the full-time workforce to attend college can be a hard sell in a family struggling just to make ends meet. If a parent loses a job, gets divorced or falls ill, the son or daughter at college may be asked to come back home to help. Extra costs on campus may seem unaffordable. Most will need to work a job through school, and an increase in work hours could cut into study time and affect a student's grades.
Also, low-income and minority young people have been the most likely to skip college during the pandemic.
The state needs to properly fund ISU as a prime destination for first-generation students. Likewise, the university must deliver by continuing its progress in retaining freshmen and by raising graduation rates. The percentage of Indiana high school graduates pursuing college degrees is projected to fall below 50% in coming years, ISU President Deborah Curtis said Wednesday in her fall address. The state bears its share of responsibility. Its political leaders have increasingly downplayed the necessity of college, but also lament the fact the Indiana faces a shortage of college graduates necessary to supply Hoosier employers in the future.
ISU has to "be so bold" as to acknowledge its enrollment decline and execute its plan to reverse that slide, such as attracting more students from regions around St. Louis, Chicago and Cincinnati and online programs for Hoosier adults. Its enrollment has dropped dramatically from 13,045 in 2017 to 8,638 this fall. That marks a 34% decrease. Its enrollment is down 12.6% from fall of 2021. The pandemic caused some of the slide. Still, ISU must find a path out of that predicament, beyond belt tightening.
The university is Terre Haute's third-largest employer, with 1,536 workers. Its students, faculty and staff comprise nearly one-sixth of the city's population. The community needs ISU to sustain its niche, grow and succeed — sooner rather than later.
