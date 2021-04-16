It could be a city park. Or a street. Maybe a school gymnasium. A scholarship program would be fitting.
Whatever the choice, some lasting element of Terre Haute should bear the name of Bobby Leonard. The reason is not merely to heap yet another accolade on a star from the athletic world. Instead, the value of a Bobby Leonard Park or Bobby Leonard Gym would be to remind kids from low-income backgrounds that there is hope for a better life.
A namesake street or scholarship also would remind adults that neighbors can make a difference in a young person's life.
Bobby Leonard's boyhood story should inspire Terre Haute, the community where he was born and raised. His life exemplifies the spirit of Hoosier culture.
Leonard died Tuesday at age 88. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb aptly remembered him as "the embodiment of basketball."
"Slick" Leonard starred in basketball and tennis at Terre Haute Gerstmeyer High School; earned a basketball scholarship to Indiana University and captained the Hoosiers to the 1953 NCAA title; played seven seasons in the NBA, serving as player-coach during those years; and then found his niche. Leonard coached the Indiana Pacers in the upstart American Basketball Association — a rival league to the NBA — and won three championships. He helped the Pacers make the transition to the NBA, after the two leagues merged, as coach and general manager. Later, he served as the lively color analyst for Pacer broadcasts, delivering his trademark "Boom Baby" shout after every Indiana 3-pointer.
His wife, Nancy, also served a stint as the Pacers general manager, and the couple saved the franchise with a hastily arranged telethon in 1977. If that long-shot effort had failed, Indianapolis may never have attracted the Colts, its domed stadiums, the Super Bowl or NCAA tournaments.
All of those heroics followed Leonard's growing up amid humble means in Terre Haute.
Leonard's family moved to several different houses in the city during the Depression. In his 2013 autobiography, "Boom Baby! My Basketball Life in Indiana," Leonard recalled that his dad — a ditch digger — stood in commodity distribution lines for food and flour. Bobby was born July 17, 1932, at the Depression's nadir. Raymond and Hattie Leonard had two other kids, too.
The young man harbored unique athletic talent. It might never have emerged if not for the concern of neighbors.
Eight older teenagers from his neighborhood wound up enlisting in the Marine Corps during World War II, before finishing their degrees at Gerstmeyer. All managed to survive the conflict and came back to Terre Haute to compete their degrees through night school. The men "kind of adopted me after World War II, right there in my neighborhood," Leonard told the Tribune-Star in 2013.
Using materials at Gerstmeyer, a technical school, they built Leonard a basketball goal and stationed it in a yard near his house. "That's where I started," he said.
If Terre Haute and the state of Indiana wants the world to believe in Hoosier hospitality, that story should be preserved.
Leonard recalled those lean times in 2014, as he accepted induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. His wait for that honor was too long. ABA players and coaches did not get the television exposure of the NBA and wound up being overlooked for years. "For me, it took awhile, but I'm going out in style," Leonard said at his induction ceremony.
This city should not wait to etch his name — and, thus, his legacy — onto some symbol here. Bobby Leonard represented the belief that every kid has potential to make a mark on the world.
