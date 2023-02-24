Checks and balances make every level of government more responsive and efficient.
Such accountability is never more important than in the oversight of local elections. Built-in measures of accountability give voters confidence.
The longstanding bipartisan system in place for the Vigo County Voter Registration Office provides that assurance for voters. Changing the office’s system to appointments of positions by a single elected official, the county clerk, raises the possibility of that officeholder’s political party dominating its operation.
Thus, the bipartisan format for the Voter Registration Office should remain as is.
Voter Registration employees are appointed by the chairpersons of the county’s Republican and Democratic parties. County Clerk Brad Newman presented a proposal to the Vigo County commissioners to place the Voter Registration Office under the supervision of the Clerk’s Office. It would allow him to make appointments for Voter Registration positions.
Newman also sent a letter to the commissioners on Feb. 8, requesting the change.
A past change in Indiana law allowed county commissioners to put voter registration boards under the clerk’s supervision. Seven counties opted to keep bipartisan systems, including Vigo.
Newman contends that shifting the Voter Registration Office under the clerk’s supervision would actually increase accountability and efficiency and reduce partisan influence. He cited the current situation in Vigo County, where the full-time Republican co-director seat in the Voter Registration Office has been unfilled, “which has greatly reduced the office’s ability to perform their duties,” according to Newman.
He envisioned “no partisan influence,” “no empty seats” and a “streamlined” workflow in the Voter Registration Office, with the proposed changes. He also pointed to Vigo County’s somewhat unique status as one of only seven using a bipartisan Voter Registration format as a reason for the change.
But Randy Gentry, the county Republican chair, explained that he chose not to fill the full-time Republican co-director seat when it opened up last August because of rumors that the county clerk was going to take over Voter Registration’s supervision. Instead, the part-time Republican staffers in Voter Registration served in the co-director role as needed.
The proper remedy is for the commissioners to turn down the clerk’s request, keep the bipartisan format and have the Republican county chair fill the full-time co-director position in Voter Registration to work alongside the Democratic appointee. That arrangement has worked well.
As for Vigo being only one of seven counties keeping the bipartisan format, it should be noted that each of those other six counties — Madison, Allen, LaPorte, Marion, St. Joseph and Vanderburgh — are among the state’s largest (all with 100,000 residents or more) and most politically diverse, just like Vigo. Bipartisan oversight of elections helps anywhere, but especially in diverse counties.
“I would say that most people that probably come [to the Voter Registration Office] from the general public would not know if [an employee in the office] is a Democrat or Republican,” Joe Etling, the county Democratic Party chair, aptly said. He added, “It is a bipartisan composition and I think that has been a healthy situation, and I think it would continue to be that.”
Commissioner Chris Switzer moved to table the clerk’s request until this coming week, pending a legal opinion from the county attorney, Terry Modesitt. In the interest of bipartisan oversight and accountability in the registration element of local elections, commissioners should leave the existing system in place.
