It was refreshing to see Wabash Valley representatives in Congress vote Wednesday to condemn President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria.
Rarely have congressional members of Trump’s own Republican Party challenged even his most controversial moves. His sudden choice to remove American forces from Syria apparently crossed a line with those elected officials.
The pullback allowed Turkish forces to open a military attack in Syria. Critics say the decision was an abandonment of Kurdish fighters, who have been American allies for decades and fought alongside U.S. forces to dissolve ISIS in the region. News reports Friday indicated that Kurds had to leave duty at ISIS detention centers to fight the Turkish invasion, allowing some of those detainees to escape. In the aftermath of the pullout, a temporary cessation of hostilities began, though reports of continued fighting arose.
Turkey and the Kurds are both U.S. allies, but Turkey considers Kurdish forces to be “terrorists.”
According to The Associated Press, the cease-fire negotiated by Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requires the Kurds to leave a Syrian territory along the Turkish border.
The situation is complicated, but the vote to condemn the president’s decision was clear. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming 354-60 margin. A total of 129 Republicans voted for the resolution “opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.”
The resolution also calls for Turkey’s military action to end, calls on the U.S. to protect its Kurdish allies, and calls for the U.S. administration “to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.”
Indiana 8th District Rep. Larry Bucshon voted with the 129 Republicans, including three others from the Hoosier state, to support the resolution. So did Rep. John Shimkus, the Republican who represents Illinois’ 15th District, which includes Clark, Edgar and Crawford counties locally. Shimkus served a five-year stint in the U.S. Army, entered the Army Reserve and retired from military service as a lieutenant colonel.
Speaking on the House floor last week, Shimkus explained his opposition to Trump’s decision. Shimkus is not seeking reelection after 11 terms, so his comments were not softened to appeal to a voting block.
“As one who served for many years in the military and is very involved with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and our alliances, [those] alliances and values are important,” Shimkus said. “Walking away from friends is a sad indication of policy that [members of Congress] don’t want to support, [and] we don’t want to condone.
“Yes, we want America to be great,” Shimkus continued, “but we’re also great because of our allies. Coalitions are not bad. Coalitions strengthen our public policy around the world. And our relationship with the Kurds goes way back to the first Gulf war and the protection of the Kurdish-Iraqi area, with protecting the air space. Talk to people in uniform who have been protected by Kurdish fighters throughout these 20 years of involvement in Syria. We’ve given them our word that we will be with them. I liken it to being in a foxhole with someone from another country, and the attack’s coming. You don’t get out of the foxhole and go to the rear and leave your ally in the foxhole to defend themselves.
“I think we see what’s going on,” Shimkus concluded. “This could be predicted. It’s unfortunate. I don’t know how we get the genie back in the bottle, but I’m glad [members of Congress are] getting the chance to make a statement from Article 1 of the Constitution, [as] the Legislative branch, that we think this policy has been wrong and failed, and we do it in a strong, bipartisan manner.”
Well said, Congressman. The president would have been wise to consult informed voices, such as Rep. Shimkus.
