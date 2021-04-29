Online accessibility smart use of federal rescue funds
Dependable access to broadband internet service means far more than the chance to scroll Facebook or Twitter.
Vigo County will soon see the wider benefits of vibrant web access.
The importance of such connectivity grew clear during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students from elementary schools to universities shifted from classroom studies to remote instruction through digital devices like laptops, tablets, desktop computers and even smartphones. Health care procedures — especially the ability to make appointments to get a coronavirus test or vaccination — also moved online, predominantly. That can be a life-or-death offering.
Even before the pandemic, people in small towns and rural areas needed solid internet connections to take college courses online, handle health care logistics and access library services, rather than drive long distances for in-person visits.
On top of all that, much of the economic world functions online, and the availability of internet links fuels business transactions in downtown shops and stores.
For all those reasons and more, the community can cheer the upcoming addition of 40 Wi-Fi hotspots — physical locations where people can access the internet through a wireless network — throughout Terre Haute. The city Board of Public Works and Safety approved on Monday a measure to add 40 hotspots for students in the Vigo County School Corp.
The city will use a portion of its $38.23 million allotment from the federal American Rescue Plan to pay for the Wi-Fi hotspots. Terre Haute will pay $543,580 for the service.
Those additions continue the spread of Wi-Fi access in Vigo County. In December, the Vigo County Council approved the use of $2.84 million in economic development income tax (or EDIT) funds to expand broadband service throughout the county.
Also in 2020, the school corporation received $1.39 million from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund to equip VCSC buses as mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for remote areas and establish community hotspots.
Terre Haute tech company Joink is installing fiber optic cable into township firehouses, community centers and parks. When those locations are closed, a Wi-Fi transmitter continues the internet service so the signal can be picked up from the facilities' parking lots. Forty-four hotspots have been added in the county, outside the city limits. An additional 90 connect to VCSC school buildings.
Once the projects are complete, 281 Wi-Fi sites will be available around the city and county. Each connection matters. Eighteen million Americans — including some in west-central Indiana — lack access to a broadband network, according to a 2020 Federal Communications Commission report. Many low-income people have access to internet service, but cannot afford to bring it inside their homes.
The latest project in Terre Haute for the local schools "lends itself to not just promoting academic abilities for our students, but also greater economic opportunities for our entire community as we look to bring broadband to Vigo County and west-central Indiana," said VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth.
The growth of Wi-Fi hotspots and access points improve the quality of life and economic future of Vigo County. The latest are welcome additions for the community and its residents.
