Four years ago, when we endorsed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for the next president of the United States, we offered a pointed critique of her opponent — Donald J. Trump.
In viewing the challenges — both known and unknown — of a complex world, we reflected on the Republican candidate’s unorthodox style and concluded that “Trump, through his immature actions and statements, has conclusively proven that he represents a threat to the republic and the values upon which its foundation was built.”
Trump went on to score an improbable triumph in the 2016 election, despite losing the popular vote to Clinton by almost 3 million votes. His victory was made possible by this country’s unique and undemocratic Electoral College system, which rewards electors to candidates based on the states they win rather than votes.
We hoped Trump would grow into the job and surround himself with knowledgeable and experienced professionals who would help guide him and his administration. We hoped he would be humbled by the awesome responsibility of the position and rein in his propensity to give in to more self-serving impulses.
Unfortunately, neither has been the case. Many of the more trustworthy voices who joined the administration early on either quit or were driven out, leaving the country with individuals more inclined to give their loyalty to the president than the Constitution.
It is striking that the observations we made four years ago when contemplating an endorsement are still relevant today. In the waning days of the 2016 campaign, we wrote, “[Trump] has shown himself to be a petulant, impatient and insensitive narcissist. He stokes fear and anger to lure supporters. When criticized, he retaliates with middle-school caliber insults.”
His behavior renders him unfit. His disregard for truth and honesty is appalling and embarrassing. His performance demonstrates his incompetence.
The litany of issues on which Trump has failed to deliver leadership is substantial. The coronavirus pandemic is the most egregious. Almost 230,000 people have died in the pandemic while the federal government has floundered without a plan. Trump didn’t cause the pandemic, but his lack of a coherent response allowed the disease to spread misery far worse than it should have and is creating economic upheaval that will only be resolved when the virus is brought under control. Meanwhile, he has routinely contradicted public health experts on how best to combat the virus spread and even turned the simple task of wearing a mask in public places into a divisive partisan issue.
We are among those outraged — but not surprised — by this president’s conduct and performance in the face of the pandemic. There has always been reason to fear how he would handle a severe crisis if one were to emerge. Mismanagement of the pandemic was preceded by such troubling incidents as the cruel and inhumane separation of families attempting to immigrate at the southern border in order to deter illegal entries; his constant whining about the media’s treatment of him and labeling it as “fake news” and news outlets as “enemies of the people;” his racist words and actions that give encouragement to white supremacists; his targeting of perceived critics by using the functions of government to retaliate against them and using those same government functions to protect those loyal to him even though they have been charged and/or convicted of crimes.
His corrupt activities are numerous, from his payment of hush money in the weeks before the 2016 election to a porn star with whom he had a sexual affair, to his attempt to coerce Ukraine to provide him with “dirt” on his political opponents, an act that led him to become only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.
Fortunately, Americans have a good alternative in this year’s election.
Joe Biden is Trump’s opponent. His almost 50 years of experience in government service — first as a U.S. senator and for eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president — has him uniquely prepared for the presidency. He understands how government works, or at least how it’s supposed to work. He is a moderate Democrat who approaches problems in a civil and measured way. He gives Americans a reason to be believe he can restore confidence in the presidency and the institutions necessary for the federal government to perform its vital functions in a competent, fair and just manner.
Biden has focused on issues most important to Americans, issues such as health care, economic justice and climate change. His values of decency, civility, inclusion, fairness and equality for all closely reflect what America can be and should be.
We endorse Biden’s candidacy and embrace its purpose and ideals. Trump’s time in the White House must end. Biden is the right candidate at the right time to make that happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.