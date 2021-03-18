The arrival of financial help for Wabash Valley residents, after a year of pandemic hardships, will make a difference.
The American Rescue Plan Act — a $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief measure approved by Congress and signed by President Biden this month — includes $1,400 in direct payments to Americans and an extension of $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits through September. It also includes funds for small business, including $29 billion for the hard-hit U.S. restaurant industry.
The pandemic's effect on the economy continues to persist in west-central Indiana. The latest employment report reflects the impact here.
Vigo County had the ninth-highest unemployment rate among Indiana's 92 counties in January, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Vigo's rate stood at 5.6%. Surrounding counties were only slightly better, with Vermillion at 5.4% (12 highest), Clay 5.3% (13th) and Sullivan 4.9% (21st). Parke County fell near the middle at 4.0% (47th).
Vigo's rate rose from 5.2% in December 2020. A year earlier, in January 2020, Vigo's jobless rate was 4.6%.
Terre Haute's jobless rate climbed to 6.2% in January, up from 5.7% in December. Just before the pandemic hit, the city's jobless rate was 5.1% in January 2020.
Those percentages include real people. A total of 2,556 Vigo Countians were counted as unemployed in January. That amounts to an additional 409 residents without a job, compared to January 2020.
As usual, the local jobless rates topped the state's rate of 4.7% in January.
And, it should be noted, unemployment figures do not include people who have dropped out of the labor force. So, the true jobless rates for states, cities and counties are likely higher.
The Terre Haute region has reason for optimism, though. Springtime traditionally brings construction and outdoors industry jobs, and several major building projects are ongoing in Terre Haute. The increasing pace of vaccinations, coupled with a continuation of public health protocols, could suppress the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, funds for families, workers and businesses from the federal Rescue Plan Act will help carry them through to better days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.