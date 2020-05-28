Voters have right to vote in person, but do so responsibly
The second phase of voting in the 2020 Indiana Primary Election began on Tuesday with the opening of eight early voting sites in Vigo County, as well as sites at county courthouses in surrounding counties. It marks the first opportunity for voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person to do so while hopefully avoiding the potential for long lines and clustering crowds on primary day next Tuesday.
Most county clerks around the state have taken special precautions during the coronavirus pandemic to better ensure the safety of voters and poll workers at polling sites through Election Day. But voters should be aware that there are limits to what those safety measures can accomplish.
As was reported by various news organizations, clerks across Indiana were notified last week by the Indiana Election Division that voters cannot be required to be screened for COVID-19 or forced to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, wash their hands or even respect social distancing guidelines when showing up to vote in person.
What we hope is that the vast majority of voters will have enough respect for fellow citizens and voters to take precautions on their own. Being a good citizen includes participating in democratic processes such as exercising your right to vote. It also means take responsible actions during periods of concern for public safety.
These voting centers will be open until Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Haute City Center (former Honey Creek Mall), IBEW Local Union #725, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, West Vigo Middle School, Vigo County Solid Waste Management, and The Meadows Banquet Center.
The Vigo County Annex will also be open until Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.
All of the vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, June 2.
We encourage everyone to vote and to do so responsibly if going to a polling place.
