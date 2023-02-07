Voters already knew they would have a contested election for the next mayor of Terre Haute when the filing deadline arrived last Friday. Pat Goodwin, who came up short in a challenge to incumbent Duke Bennett in the 2019 municipal election, announced in mid-January that he would try again this year. Goodwin proved a competitive candidate last time, losing to Bennett only by about 200 votes.
But Goodwin, who filed as a Democrat this year, ran as an independent in 2019, setting up a three-way race in the general election with Democratic nominee Karrum Nasser and Republican Bennett. Having three candidates dividing votes in that race may well have cost Goodwin the election.
What voters found out Friday, however, is that Goodwin will not be alone on the Democratic primary ballot in May. Brandon Sakbun jumped into the Democratic primary in the closing hours of the filing period. The Goodwin-Sakbun race in May will determine Bennett’s opponent in November.
Democrats dominated city and county offices for decades, but that has changed drastically in more recent election cycles. As Republicans have built a strong party with a number of their candidates winning elections to top local offices, including mayor, county prosecutor, all three county commissioner seats and several courthouse posts, Democrats have mainly fought among themselves. The once-formidable party now finds itself at its weakest point in the past 50 years.
Bennett, meanwhile, is seeking his fifth term as mayor. When he won his initial election in 2007, he was the first Republican to hold the mayor’s office in Terre Haute since Leland Larrison in the late 1960s. If he wins again, he will be the first mayor to win five terms since Democrat Ralph Tucker between 1948-1968.
Before they get a chance to unseat Bennett, the two Democrats will have the opportunity to hone their message in a campaign that will end with he primary election on May 2. Goodwin and Sakbun will be joined in the fray by several Democratic candidates for City Council, many of whom will be vying for open seats. Current Democrat council members Martha Crossen, Earl Elliott and Neil Garrison chose not to seek reelection. There are no Republican council candidates competing in the GOP primary.
Turnover in elective offices is a good thing, so the council is destined to have a significant infusion of new blood next year. But it’s worth noting that Crossen, Elliott and Garrison were excellent public officials who made valuable contributions to the city’s welfare during their years of service. We can only hope those who replace them will perform as well.
A municipal election is a good time for robust community discussions. Let the campaign begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.