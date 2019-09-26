As flu season approaches, prepare to protect yourself
The weather forecast calls for temperatures to feel more like summer than autumn this weekend. But don't forget that the calendar is poised to turn to October in a few days. The season is changing. Typical cool weather diseases and maladies won't be far behind.
It's time to make plans to get your flu shot.
U.S. health officials, according to the Associated Press, say it's too soon to predict what the coming flu season will be like. Everyone recalls, however, that the past two seasons have miserable. It's wise not the bet against that happening again.
Admittedly, the flu vaccine didn't offer much protection the past two years, but officials contend that specialists have fine-tuned the recipe. They hope the vaccine will be more effective this season.
Terre Haute and west-central Indiana have been hit hard in recent years. Local residents should not take the matter lightly.
"Getting vaccinated is going to be the best way to prevent whatever happens," Dr. Daniel Jernigan, flu chief at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Associated Press.
Last year's flu brought double trouble: A new strain started a second wave of illnesses just as the first was winding down, making for one of the longest influenza seasons on record, the AP reports. The year before that marked flu's highest death toll in recent decades.
The CDC urges people to get their flu vaccine by the end of October. Typically flu starts widely circulating in November or December, and peaks by February.
Scientists are hunting for better flu vaccines. Most of today's vaccine is produced by growing flu virus in chicken eggs, a 70-year-old technology with some flaws. Newer production techniques being developed might boost effectiveness.
For now, people who get vaccinated and still get sick can expect a milder illness — and a lower risk of pneumonia, hospitalization or death, stressed Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.
According to AP, here are some things to know:
• Who needs a vaccine? Everybody, starting at 6 months of age, according to the CDC. Flu is most dangerous for people over age 65, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions such as heart disease, asthma or other lung disorders, even diabetes. But it can kill even the young and otherwise healthy.
On average, the CDC says flu kills about 24,000 Americans each year. Last year, 135 children died.
• How bad will this year be? Flu is unpredictable. Last fall started off fairly mild. But in February, a strain notorious for more severe illness, called H3N2, suddenly popped up. Worse, even though each year's vaccine contains protection against H3N2, the circulating bug had mutated so it wasn't a good match. A vaccine that had worked well for the first few months of flu season suddenly wasn't much use. This year's vaccine has been updated to better match it.
• Other steps to protect yourself: Cover coughs and sneezes. Wash your hands frequently during flu season. One recent study showed washing is better than hand sanitizers. Ask about anti-flu treatments if you're at high risk of complications. Stay home if you're sick to keep from spreading the misery.
Getting the immunization is the important first step. Not only does it protect you, it protects those around you.
