Doses of protection come as a great relief to Hoosiers. They embody hope after a hard year of worry, illness and loss.
Vaccinations to guard against contracting COVID-19 began for vulnerable senior-age Wabash Valley and Indiana residents this week. The value of those injections cannot be overstated. Larry Walters, an 80-year-old Vigo County resident, clearly summarized the impact.
"I think it's important to anybody," Walters told the Tribune-Star's Sue Loughlin on Tuesday, after receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the Vigo County Annex. "I don't want to get sick."
Indeed, nobody wants to get sick. Yet, the coronavirus pandemic has sickened at least 91 million people worldwide and killed nearly 2 million of them. The lost lives total more than 380,000 in the United States, more than 8,700 in Indiana, and 170 in Vigo County.
Scientists worldwide developed the vaccines with incredible speed. Valley residents are receiving the versions approved first in the U.S. by Pfizer and Moderna. They are registering for the inoculations either online at ourshot.in.gov or calling by phone to 211.
The response in Terre Haute has been strong. Union Hospital started vaccinating frontline health-care workers on Dec. 18 at the Landsbaum Center clinic. As of Tuesday, Union had vaccinated more than 4,000 people at a rate of one every 10 minutes, 12 hours a day. Statewide, nearly 220,000 Hoosiers had received their first coronavirus shots in the two-shot vaccination protocol, as of Wednesday. Another 40,000 have gotten the second shot.
Those doses are being administered under a revamped plan, prioritized by age. Last week, state officials scrapped the original vaccine distribution plan that would have put essential workers second in line behind health-care workers and nursing home residents and staffs, and first-responders. The shift to an age-based distribution targets the 60-and-older population, which accounts for 64% of hospitalizations and 93% of deaths.
The change also broke from federal guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Our goal is to reduce deaths and hospitalizations, and that makes this the right approach," state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday.
The revision makes sense and appears to have sped up Indiana's vaccination process, which had been slow compared to other states. The reordered plan began with Hoosiers ages 80 and older, then expanded to the 70-and-over group by midweek. Once the 60-and-up group takes its turn, other age groups may not get access to shots until February, depending on the response level.
State officials acknowledge the situation is not perfect. The state expects to receive about 78,000 doses of the vaccines per week. About 86,000 folks over 80 signed up for vaccinations in the first three days of registration. There are 6.7 million people living in Indiana. As Vigo County residents have quickly learned, demand for the vaccines is outpacing the supply, so far.
While the revamped distribution seems to be moving more rapidly, which is a plus, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Box and state health officials should revise at least one portion of the plan. Teachers face exposure to coronavirus daily, especially after many districts — including Vigo County School Corp. — resumed in-person classes after returning from the Christmas break. State leaders encouraged that resumption of in-person learning.
Meanwhile, CDC guidelines recommend prioritizing health-care workers first, followed by first-responders, educators and people 75 and up. Early plans by Indiana leaders implied that teachers would be among the second wave of people vaccinated. They deserve that high-priority consideration.
Teachers could be coupled, by age younger brackets, with seniors already underway. That might mean pairing teachers ages 50 and older with the 70-and-older general public, followed by teachers 40 and up with the general public's 60-and-over group, and so on. If schools are to remain in-person, this change should be made immediately.
Each vaccine marks a step toward a safer, more normal life. All Hoosiers are ready for that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.