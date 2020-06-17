I-70 lane restrictions require more attention from highway motorists
raffic on area roads and highways, quieted significantly during the spring’s coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, is picking up as the summer vacation season arrives.
With the July 4 holiday travel period approaching, the volume of traffic is sure to increase even more.
Those venturing out onto the roadways in west-central Indiana should be aware that the dangers existing from work zones each construction season will be acute on Interstate 70, especially if you’re planning to travel between Terre Haute and Indianapolis.
That means motorists need to be on the lookout for work zones and watch for warning signs setting giving crucial speed limits and lane directions.
But to be truly safe, a motorist has to be alert and attentive to more than just signage. Traffic backups often occur near work zones, long before the actual signs begin appearing. That can where the most dangerous hazards are encountered. Not only from what’s ahead of you while you drive, but what’s behind you.
When traffic gets heavier in summer months, and during heavily traveled times of day, backups can form suddenly. Such situations require the full attention of every driver on the road to avoid collisions. Motorists should be particularly aware of what may be coming up behind them. It is wise to keep an eye in rear-view mirrors and have a plan of escape if you see another vehicle approaching from behind that does not seem to be slowing down.
In recent years, the most serious highway crashes on I-70 have been those involving rear-end crashes in and around work zones and other areas where traffic is slowed.
With that in mind, be aware that a new batch of eastbound lane restrictions have gone into effect in Clay County between the 23 and 25 mile markers, not far from the Indiana 59/Brazil exit. This is part of an ongoing highway rehabilitation project between the Brazil exit and the Illinois state line west of Terre Haute.
After July 4, work will begin on the westbound lanes in the same area. Work is expected to last about three weeks in each direction.
The $1.9 million state project will improve the interstate in this long, heavily traveled stretch of roadway. Meanwhile, motorists must remain vigilant. Slow down. Exercise caution. Obey speed limits. Avoid distractions while you drive.
Be careful out there. Be safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.