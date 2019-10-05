Perhaps the most important virtue for a public entity is listening to the citizens. Listening, not just hearing.
The Vigo County School Corp. released on Thursday a list of residents' suggestions on ways to trim millions of dollars from the district's budget. The VCSC must cut at least $4 million. Its annual cost for safety, health and wellness staff has risen. The district now pays a $1.1-million share of the yearly $1.4 million cost to maintain school protection officers in each school building.
Security officers, counselors and nurses have been added in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in 2012 and others around the country. That cumulative expense has cut into the VCSC's cash balance.
The situation is at the core of the district's request for a property tax increase to generate $7 million over eight years. The funds would also go toward transportation costs and bolstering pay for starting teachers, which is low compared to other nearby districts. Residents will vote on that request through a countywide ballot referendum in the Terre Haute municipal election on Nov. 5.
A series of 15 community forums focused on the district's finances are being conducted this fall at the county's elementary schools. Citizens, including some district employees, have been offering their cost-saving ideas at those sessions, which continue through Oct. 17.
Each idea is being recorded by the district.
With the referendum looming, the VCSC has faced calls to announce details of the cuts. Superintendent Rob Haworth wants all of the community forums to be completed before finalizing the specifics. The announcement will come before the election, but after the final forum.
"We want our community meetings to have meaning," he said Thursday. "My hope is that people will see that we are listening."
Such front-end inclusion is a culture shock for Vigo Countians, who have experienced the polar opposite in some key public-entity decisions through the years. Haworth, who took over as superintendent last year, is taking the community suggestions seriously. Some are not feasible, such as moving to a four-day school week. (State requirements inhibit that concept.) Others, though, are on the table.
Residents did not shy away from the most drastic. The most frequent cost-cutting suggestion was redistricting and consolidating schools. Also near the top was offering veteran teachers incentives to retire, among many others proposals. Citizens also pitched possibilities to generate revenue, such as renting facilities, including the Aquatic Center, on off hours to community groups.
Again, that compilation — which can be viewed on the VCSC website — is ongoing until the forums end Oct. 17.
The VCSC also must build a crucial "what-if" into its cost reduction plans. The depth of cuts will grow to $8 million, should voters reject the referendum for operations funding, Haworth said. In that case, more of the residents' suggested cuts could be implemented.
At forums earlier this year and last fall, Haworth and district leaders also solicited residents' broader desires for the future of their school system. Those views, and more to come, will help shape plans for another referendum in May 2021 on funding for renovations of school buildings.
Haworth entered his role with the VCSC in crisis mode, needing to rebuild public trust after administrative scandals. Transparency policies have been implemented. Listening to residents' ideas on the path forward is an important continuation of that effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.