Seventeen Indiana counties have populations of 100,000 or more. Only three have fewer than half of three eligible residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Vigo County is one of the three. It joins Elkhart in northern Indiana and Delaware, home to Muncie in the east-central part of the state.
As of Tuesday, a total of 50,038 people ages 5 and older have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Indiana Department of Health's online dashboard. That amounts to 49.5% of Vigo's eligible population. Another 50,955 eligible residents remain unvaccinated or less than fully vaccinated.
Plenty of opportunities remain available to get vaccinated for free.
The state Department of Health will conduct a mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Ivy Tech Center for Workplace Development at 1700 E. Industrial Drive. The medical staff will be ready to administer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults, and pediatric Pfizer vaccines for kids, as well as Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines for folks who are fully vaccinated through the two-dose or single-shot vaccines.
No appointment is needed today, but recipients are asked to wear a face mask. The clinic will be indoors. Testing for COVID-19 will also be available. Participants can also get a flu shot the same day.
Other options for getting vaccinated also are reasonably simple and free. Hoosiers can call 211 by phone or go online to OurShot.IN.gov to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.
Misinformation through social media continues to stymie efforts to expand vaccination against the coronavirus, even as the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 have surged. Politicians hoping to appease pandemic-weary Hoosiers have bolstered such misinformation.
In reality, the vaccines have proven overwhelmingly safe and effective in protecting people from serious illness or death from COVID-19 infections. Booster vaccines have been approved by the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration for fully vaccinated individuals, six months after their last vaccination. The Indiana Department of Health also follows CDC guidance, recommending that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems to get fully vaccinated and boosted to avoid serious COVID-19 complications.
The coming weeks could be difficult for the Wabash Valley and Indiana. Omicron cases are climbing, even as the Delta variant lingers. People who gathered through the Christmas and New Year's holidays — especially those who did not get vaccinated or practice protections such as masking and distancing — are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 infections and serious symptoms. "The situation will get worse before it improves," Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said last week.
It does not have to be this way. Vigo Countians can change this destiny for the better. Vaccinations work. The shots can save the life of a recipient and other people they encounter. Please get one soon.
