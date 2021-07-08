'You will not meet a finer person'
Startling. Shocking. Maddening.
It is simply not possible to use words to describe the news of another Terre Haute police officer being gunned down while on duty serving the citizens of this community, state and nation.
Much is yet to be learned and revealed about the circumstances surrounding the shooting death on Wednesday afternoon of Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the city's police department. What is clear is that this law-enforcement officer was a highly respected and well-regarded member of the force. His experience and expertise had led the Federal Bureau of Investigation to include him as part of its local task force that dealt with sensitive investigations involving drugs, human trafficking, domestic terrorism and other criminal activity.
Ferency is the third Terre Haute police officer to lose his life in the line of duty in the past 10 years. It is a sad and disturbing record.
In 2011, K9 Officer Brent Long was shot and killed as he and other officers attempted to serve a felony warrant. Long was 34 years old when he died and had been on the police force for six years.
Officer Rob Pitts died in 2018 when he was shot while pursuing a suspect in a local homicide. Pitts, 45, had been a city police officer for 16 years when he was killed.
In the wake of this tragedy, many kind words have been said about Ferency and what he meant to the police department and community. None are more meaningful than those spoken by his police chief, Shawn Keen, during a press conference Thursday morning.
"You will not meet a finer person," Keen said of Ferency. "You don't spend 30 years in this profession without being dedicated, and he was absolutely dedicated. There is not a thing that he did that he didn't put 110% into. He was an amazing person, whether it was about meth labs or human trafficking, he would do everything possible to find out everything about that particular crime."
We join the community in offering our condolences to Ferency's family and the police department. The grief they are feeling is undoubtedly intense and excruciating. As they mourn, the community mourns with them.
