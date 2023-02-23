It seems as though the Indiana Republican Party will never find enough ways to tighten the screws on voting.
In a bill advancing through the General Assembly, Hoosier voters would have to submit more identification information to obtain mail-in election ballots. The proposal would require voters submitting a paper application for a mail ballot to include a photocopy of a government-issued ID card or at least two ID numbers, such as their 10-digit driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
The House of Representatives voted 64-27 along party lines in favor of the bill this week. It now goes to the Indiana Senate for consideration.
The bill is ostensibly aimed at increasing voter confidence in elections, a theme that is promoted in many Republican circles and is a spin-off from former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud costing him reelection in 2020. As is the case elsewhere, voter fraud has been extremely rare in Indiana. But that hasn’t slowed efforts to add more layers of difficulty to the voting process.
Indiana already has one of the most restrictive voting laws in the nation. It requires voter registration a full month before Election Day, a qualifying excuse for absentee voting and a voter ID at the polls. On Election Day, the polls are only open for 12 hours. Almost all other states offer more hours. While early voting is permitted, site locations can be tightly controlled by the dominant political party in a county.
The result has been Indiana having among the lowest voter turnouts in the country during recent election cycles. It should be noted that states with laws that make voting easier and more accessible have higher voter turnout and no more voter fraud than Indiana does.
The House bill attempts to fix a problem that does not exist. Under the guise of enhancing integrity in the voting process, it seeks to bolster Republican political dominance by further suppressing voter turnout in populations they deem a threat to the party’s continued control of state government.
Hoosiers deserve a voting system that encourages more participation and engagement. This bill does neither and would accomplish nothing positive on their behalf.
