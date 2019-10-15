Stars shine again, raise more than $251,000
The always-impressive event that features local people learning dance routines, raising money for a great cause and performing for audiences of way more than a thousand never ceases to amaze.
Last Friday, Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars again showed its staying power by presenting a fun and entertaining evening that set yet another fundraising record in excess of $251,000.
For the second year, the event took place in the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Student Recreation Center. The event’s home for the past decade — ISU’s Hulman Center — is under renovation, and Rose-Hulman has provided a terrific venue in its place.
Before this year, the record fundraising total for a single event was $219,000. Beating that previous record by more than $30,000 shows just how popular and worthy this event has become.
During its 13-year run, Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars has raised $1.9 million, funds that go to support the programs of CASY, Chances and Services for Youth, a local social service agency.
There are good reasons this event has been so successful, and among them is the fact that the community believes in the mission of CASY and sees great value in the work done there on behalf of young people.
Before the applause fades on the 2019 event, we add our cheers to CASY and all those who supported the agency for another fantastic year.
