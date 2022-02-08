The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact have unquestionably altered any future plans laid out in 2019.
Strategies to reach specific goals could not unfold as expected. Surges of the coronavirus have changed everything — life at home and work, social activities, education, mental and physical health and public services.
So, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has taken a responsible step in updating its "See You in Terre Haute — Community Plan 2025." The Chamber launched the plan in August 2019. Seven months later, the fast-spreading virus — with no vaccines in sight — forced shutdowns of the economy, schools and public outlets.
The plan's two prime objectives have not changed, though. It aims to halt the shrinkage of the population in the Terre Haute metropolitan statistical area, a region that includes Vigo, Clay, Sullivan and Vermillion counties, and to reverse the trend of decreasing per-capita incomes in the Terre Haute MSA by 2025.
Those situations remain relevant, though the remedies likely need adjusted to fit the realities of 2022. Per-capita incomes in the Terre Haute area stand at $41,669, which is 80% of the average of $51,926 for all Hoosiers, according to the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. Terre Haute ranks next to last, 14th out of 15 Indiana MSAs, in income. The Kelley School projections also show the Terre Haute MSA population dwindling by 1.8% by 2035.
Jose Alsip, the Chamber's new director of community engagement, is working to coordinate and measure the results of the Community Plan 2025, so far. An assessment of progress to date and ways to continue tackling the population and income issues will be part of an edited and relaunched Community Plan 2025.
"The Community Plan has been in place since 2019, but COVID has obviously put in some obstacles to the plan and for the task force to overcome," Alsip told the Tribune-Star's Howard Greninger.
Each element of the Community Plan has its own task force of residents — tourism, quality of life, health and wellness, infrastructure, economic development, and talent attraction and retention.
"The overall plan-goal for the entire Community Plan is to halt population decline and increase per-capita income," Alsip said. "We are putting in measures to measure all of the data for each of the task forces. We have goals that we have laid out. But how do we look at the community and ensure that the work that we are doing is actually making progress in those overall plan-goals?"
An online dashboard on the Chamber website will help track that progress. A collaboration with the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center will create a business-hub website allowing startup businesses to find planning resources, such as financing. The Chamber economic development task force received a $20,000 grant to develop the business-hub website. Funding through the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Substance Disorder Impact Council and the state will provide a smartphone app that will link people dealing with addictions to services. The Chamber's health and wellness task force is teaming on the app project with Next Step, a nonprofit residential recovery community.
The actions of each task force should cumulatively improve incomes around Terre Haute and reverse the population slide. Wise, persistent tactics can help the community reach those goals and prepare for better days, when the pandemic is behind us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.