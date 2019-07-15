Holcomb won't need luck, Trump's coattails in 2020
Eric Holcomb was never supposed to be the Republican candidate for Indiana governor in 2016.
Long a party loyalist and advocate, Holcomb served in the Mitch Daniels' administration and as chair of the state GOP. The right opportunity to seek elective office, however, had eluded him.
But things finally broke his way, allowing him to ascend into the position when incumbent Gov. Mike Pence was selected by Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee's vice presidential running mate.
Holcomb's good fortune turned out to be the GOP's as well. Pence was not a popular governor and faced a stiff reelection challenge. His departure from the state ticket released tremendous pressure and allowed someone who didn't have the serious baggage weighing down Pence to take his place on the ballot.
Holcomb was the right person at the right time. Even though he had no experience himself as a candidate, he was richly experienced in campaign politics and possessed keen instincts. As a Daniels' protoge, he had no interest in going to war on social issues, the very thing that got Pence into such deep trouble with Hoosier voters.
The lack of widespread name recognition turned out not to be a problem, either. Trump harnessed Indiana tightly and his coattails carried Holcomb and other Republicans to easy general election victories.
It wouldn't be fair to call Holcomb an accidental governor. Many political careers are marked by luck. Indiana is a red state, so Republicans don't often require a lot of luck to win. But in 2016, Pence's good luck being chosen by Trump then extended to Holcomb being chosen by the state party to fill Pence's ballot spot. What's more, it was the Indiana Republican Party's good luck for no longer having to hitch itself to a troubled candidate.
Hoosiers have also benefited from the strange twists and turns of 2016, at least on the state level. Pence, while now vice president, is no longer governor. That's a very good thing. Holcomb, meanwhile, has encountered numerous policy challenges but has managed thus far to avoid any major political uproars. He's been even-handed, good-natured, thoughtful and accessible in his first term.
It's no surprise that Holcomb is seeking a second term. He formally announced his reelection bid on Saturday and will be making his case to the people this week in a series of campaign appearances around the state, including one in Terre Haute on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at Rick's Smokehouse on east Wabash Avenue.
One doesn't have to agree with every policy position Holcomb espouses to appreciate the personal style in which he carries out his business. He embraces civility at a time when it's often hard to find elsewhere in the political process.
We eagerly anticipate a vigorous gubernatorial campaign and debate on the pressing issues facing our state. Holcomb will undoubtedly come prepared to defend his record and explain why he deserves another term as governor.
