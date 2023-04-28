The city of Terre Haute’s zoning regulations took a spotlight earlier this year when neighbors questioned the unsupervised format of a recovery house owned by an out-of-state company.
Issues such as that face a mayor and council members.
Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds became available to bolster communities hit hard economically by two-plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A mayor and council members must deliver a wise plan to implement those once-in-a-lifetime funds.
Some neighborhoods in the city have numerous empty and deteriorated buildings and lots, and sidewalks and streets in need of repairs.
A mayor and council members must come up with solutions.
Each of those situations, and more, illustrate why registered voters in Terre Haute should cast ballots in Tuesday’s municipal primary election. Yes, there are no Republican candidates for the nine Terre Haute City Council seats on the ballot, only five of the six Council district races are contested, and all three at-large Council races are uncontested.
The Vigo County Republican Party could name nominations through a caucus vote later this year, but at this point the competition for council seats boils down to the Democratic Party candidates.
Still, the winners of those five contested council seats comprise a group large enough to carry a vote on any particular issue. And city issues, from pothole repairs to traffic light installations, zoning disputes, budgeting and more impact real citizens’ daily lives, as much or more so than the policies of state and federal elected officials. So, this election matters.
There is also an important contest for the Democratic nominee for mayor between former city engineer and businessman Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun, who served two deployments as an Army Ranger. Both candidates possess skills and plans worthy of the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett.
Goodwin and Sakbun have participated in candidate forums and pre-election interviews with the Tribune-Star and other media, and their backgrounds and policy ideas are easily accessed through reliable journalistic sources. It is worth emphasizing that a recent mailer attacking Goodwin, anchored by out-of-context quotes and old grudges, should be dismissed by serious voters. Such stuff has become a bit of Terre Haute election tradition, produced by the veritable donut tire of the fractured local Democratic Party — a dusty old wheel needing to be changed, yet tenacious and wobbly enough to run the party’s general election chances into the ditch.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 2,061 early votes had been cast in the Terre Haute primary. That represents a modest start toward the electorate topping the 2019 primary’s total turnout of 4,857 voters.
Opportunities still exist for early voting. Vote centers at Haute City Center and Indiana State University’s Hulman Memorial Student Union building are open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Vigo County Annex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annex is also open for early voting from 8 a.m. to noon Monday.
Then on Tuesday, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each of those three vote centers, as well as The Meadows Shopping Center, IBEW Local 725, National Guard Armory, Vigo County Public Library, CASY Booker T. Washington Center, American Legion Post 104 and West Vigo Schools Public Safety Building.
This election may seem low-profile, but when any of those often sticky public issues arise, residents who sat out the election might wish they had not.
