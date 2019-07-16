Fatal crashes pose questions of fault and criminal culpability
The people of west-central Indiana had good reason to wince when they heard about this story.
On Sunday, a semi tractor-trailer failed to stop for slowed traffic on Interstate 465 on the north side of Indianapolis near Keystone Avenue. It rammed into traffic, causing a fiery collision that involved seven vehicles. A woman and her 18-months-old twin daughters died in the crash.
We're all too familiar with this horrific scene. Interstate 70 through Vigo and Clay counties has produced a number of terrible crashes similar to the one in Indianapolis last weekend.
Early indications are that the driver of the semi was distracted and failed to see the slowed traffic ahead of him. Police also allege he was going too fast for conditions, well over 60 miles per hour. The investigation is ongoing, but media reports say the driver told police that reaching for a drink of tea was what distracted him.
A semi driver on I-70 in Clay County last spring struck another truck from behind in a chain-reaction crash involving stopped traffic. A passenger in his cab was killed. The driver told police he was distracted by reaching for a sandwich.
Despite similarities, there is one major difference between the Indy crash and the several crashes of recent years in Clay and Vigo counties involving semis ramming into slow or stopped traffic.
The truck driver who caused the crash in Indy was jailed on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and reckless homicide. His first court appearance is Thursday.
Decisions by prosecutors not to file criminal charges in the similar fatal crashes in this area were based on what they felt was lack of evidence to prove a crime was committed and the legal requirements set down by case precedents. Some of the drivers were, however, cited for traffic infractions.
The impression left by the legal decisions in area cases was that the crashes, although tragic, were simply accidents.
Law enforcement and criminal justice officials in Indianapolis and Marion County appear to be approaching their case differently, although legal precedent may still pose challenges to their case.
However it turns out, it's good to see an aggressive approach used on this type of incident.
It will be a case worth watching.
