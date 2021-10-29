The difficult, rewarding job of parenting certainly has not grown easier during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents face another decision, one of the most consequential thus far — whether to get their young children vaccinated.
Indiana public-health officials explained on Wednesday the likely rollout process for kid-size Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The state expects to receive an additional 200,000 vaccines intended for Hoosier children ages 5 to 11 years on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Approximately 600,000 youngsters in that age group live in Indiana. Smaller shipments of the Pfizer vaccines should arrive in the coming weeks, said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health.
The rollout of the youth vaccines should resemble the previous distribution for other age groups, Weaver said.
One day before Weaver and state Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box described the strategy for handling the youth vaccinations, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee endorsed COVID-19 inoculations for kids. The FDA was expected to approve vaccinations for children on Friday.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb intends to leave the decision on vaccinating kids up to their parents. Holcomb also, though, encouraged Indiana families to get their children vaccinated.
“The information is compelling,” he said during Wednesday’s news conference. “Mitigation efforts work, and there is no greater mitigation effort than being vaccinated.”
Holcomb’s comments reflect the views of a majority of public health officials and medical professionals. The FDA advisory committee voted 17-0, with one abstention, to approve emergency-use authorization of the vaccines for kids. The panel’s approval was not a rubber stamp. Its members wrestled with the decision, including weighing a rare heart-related side effect and the overall necessity of shots for kids, given their lower risk of serious complications from COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.
FDA advisory committee members got inundated by an email campaign by vaccine opponents. The committee instead focused on the data from testing and trials, and the scientific research.
The vaccine could prevent 200 to 250 hospitalizations for every 1 million kids vaccinated, according to the FDA research models, The AP reported. Those numbers assume the coronavirus’s spread will remain high.
The evidence that the shots work persuaded FDA committee member Dr. Jay Portnoy of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He received more than 4,000 emails calling for him to vote against the vaccine’s usage. With his vote to endorse the vaccines, Portnoy said he was representing “parents I see every day in the clinic who are terrified of sending their children to school. ... They need a voice also.”
Misinformation spread through social media, typically with a political twist, already has led to low vaccination rates for adults and young people ages 12 and older in many states, including Indiana. This state’s overall vaccination rate ranks 40th in the nation, according to CDC data compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Decisions regarding young children deserve to be made through study of reliable sources. The CDC offers such details on its website at cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/why-vaccinate/vaccine-decision.html.
The state has a network of 1,300 vaccination sites through all 92 counties capable of distributing shots to the new 5-to-11 age bracket, as well as their yet-unvaccinated elders. Weaver, the IDOH’s chief medical officer, believes the first shipment of 200,000 youth-size vaccines will serve an eager sector of the population.
“We are definitely ready. We are excited,” Weaver said Wednesday, as reported by the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. “Our kiddos have been affected by COVID with illnesses, missing school, missing sports and activities. And so I know there’s lots of parents that are ready to get their kids signed up.”
That day is coming soon and should bring safety and peace of mind to thousands of Indiana families. The state’s COVID-19 website (coronavirus.in.gov) will carry updates.
