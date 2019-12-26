First Financial Wabash Valley Classic celebrates a continued hoops tradition
Players from 16 high schools from Indiana and Illinois didn't have any extra time to get holiday visions of sugar plums out of their heads. That's because the annual hoops frenzy in Terre Haute known as the First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic tipped off Thursday morning.
The tournament has grown in tradition through the years and is an event highly anticipated by teams and fans alike.
The venue rotates between Terre Haute's larger high schools — North Vigo and South Vigo — with this year's tourney at North. The host Patriots even played the opening game Thursday morning, defeating an Edgewood team in a tight game. And that was only the start. Seven other games would follow.
The classic tourney began in 2000 with founders envisioning a tournament in the image of the old Wabash Valley Tournament that ran from 1916 to 1972. There would be 16 teams from schools large and small competing in a multi-day tourney between Christmas and New Year's.
The dream of a successful tournament came true for those founders. The 20th Classic is an extra special one in that marks two decades of thrilling action and memories of big upsets, heart-pounding victories, and championship glory.
It should be noted that there are some very good teams in this tournament, several of which are undefeated coming in. The stakes are high and the action will be nonstop.
Teams vying for the crown this year were Indiana schools Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Edgewood, South Vermillion, Sullivan, Northview, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Cloverdale, Shakamak, Linton, Owen Valley and West Vigo, and Casey, Robinson and Marshall from Illinois.
Consolation games resume early today, with games between Thursday's winners intermingled.
Final rounds will take place on Saturday and Monday, with the championship game set for 7:30 Monday evening.
It's been a terrific 20 years for the Classic and we stand to applaud all those who founded the tournament and all those who keep it going strong year after year.
Here's to 20 more.
