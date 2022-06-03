The steps necessary to add more names alongside Terri Hord Owens and Nevaeh Shouse represent an important goal for Terre Haute.
As the list grows, so will this community.
The Rev. Terri Hord Owens returned to her high school alma mater and hometown for a special moment on Friday, May 27. Hord Owens became Terre Haute South's first Black valedictorian in 1978. Forty-four years later, she came back for a special presentation to Shouse, a graduating senior from the Class of 2022 and the school's second Black valedictorian.
Hord Owens expressed joy and a sense of bittersweet, given the passing of four decades between those two milestones. She urged Shouse — who will attend Indiana State University on a President's Scholarship as a pre-med major — to continue to inspire others to achieve their potential. Photographs of both Hord Owens and Shouse now hang among all of South's valedictorians in the halls of the school.
"I hope the next time I come to South, there will be many more African American faces on that wall of valedictorians and salutatorians," Hord Owens told the audience of students gathered in the school auditorium.
Shouse shares that desire. "We've got more work to do, for sure," she said. "There's got to be more of us up there."
Future students can see possibilities through the two women from different generations.
After graduating from South, Hord Owens earned a master's degree in government and Afro-American studies from Harvard University in 1982, and a master's of divinity from the University of Chicago in 2003. In between, Owens worked for corporations such as Cummins, IBM, Ernst & Young information technology, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, SBC Ameritech, as well as the state of Indiana's Data Processing and Oversight Commission.
Hord Owens now holds a unique position as the first person of color to lead the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) as its general minister and president. She also is the first woman of color to lead a mainline Christian denomination in North America. She heads a church with 3,000 congregations nationwide and a membership that is approximately 80% white, 11% African American, 7% Latino American and 2% Asian American. Hord Owens, who now lives in Calumet City, has become a leading national voice in efforts to confront racism.
At the presentation to Shouse at South, Hord Owens reminded "the school and community how important it is we celebrate, encourage and provide opportunities for students of all races and backgrounds."
Terre Haute has a distinct area to target efforts for changes that can produce such opportunities — reducing child poverty. Twenty-eight percent of kids ages 18 and younger live in poverty in Vigo County, according to the latest annual County Health Rankings from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. That is Indiana's highest poverty rate. The rate for Black and Hispanic children is 40%.
Poverty affects kids' chances of succeeding academically. A child living in poverty often has fewer resources at home to study, according to the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Kids facing a lack of healthy food at home or unattended health issues are less likely to be sharp in class. Parents in a low-income household often work two jobs or odd hours, making it difficult to help their children with homework. Some youngsters live with disruptions from a household with adults that have addictions.
Quality, well-funded schools can serve as a turning point for many children coping with the obstacles of poverty. With the community's support, more young people of diverse backgrounds will indeed find themselves honored on that wall of valedictorians at South High School and the others in Vigo County. Each new face and name will represent progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.