Vigo County’s commissioners deserve a shout-out for their efforts to include the public in deliberations over the future of the former Vigo County Jail building, which was vacated recently with the opening of the new justice center on Terre Haute’s south side.
Transparency is always a good thing when it comes to decisions about public resources. Arriving at a consensus over the future of the old jail structure won’t be easy for our elected officials, so gathering suggestions from the community is a public-spirited exercise.
The commissioners met last week to gather public input. As expected, there were a few suggestions for putting the building — or least parts of it — to future use. None of the ideas seemed promising. The commissioners had already gathered a list of potential actions they could take, including repurposing the facility for other uses, such as a new juvenile center, rehabilitation facility, or county storage.
The commissioners were expecting to hear a suggestion that the building be used as a homeless shelter, although no such idea was proposed. There are strong arguments to be made that Vigo County needs a homeless shelter to meet current needs. Using the former jail for that purpose, however, would not be a wise use of such a prime property.
The best idea on the table at this point is to demolish the building and study future uses for the property. The jail structure has never added much to the aesthetics of the government complex, especially with it sitting next to the county’s beautiful classic courthouse in the heart of the city and on a major north-south thoroughfare.
In recent years, Vigo County has made significant strides in placing greater emphasis on land usage near the Wabash River. Any decision about future use of that property should take that into consideration.
While tearing down buildings should be done thoughtfully, ridding the government complex of this building is a plan with pursuing. It presents the county with an opportunity to put that plot of land to better use and enhance the overall appearance of this public asset.
