America begins to find its way as COVID-19 pandemic grows
It's Monday in America. A new world has dawned.
The events of a chaotic last week will begin to settle in today and create a new normal for people across the country, although it may take a while for anything to feel "normal."
Public schools are closed down until at least early April. Colleges and universities have canceled in-person classes, most campus activities and moved to online instruction. Residence halls and buildings remain open and employees are going to work, unless they can work remotely.
Visitation at health care facilities has either been halted or restricted.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked that events and activities with more than 250 people be canceled.
Looking at the larger picture, we're in the midst of pandemic, which the World Health Organization defines as a "new disease for which people do not have immunity" and has spread around the world "beyond expectations."
COVID-19, as it is called, is the culprit. It started in China and has been spreading steadily from country to country. The U.S. is just now coming to grips with the new coronavirus, with President Trump declaring a national emergency on Friday. Travel bans are in place from outside the country, and travel restrictions are being considered inside as well. Testing systems for the virus have been slow to materialize, so we don't really know the extent of infections.
Health experts explain that the disease itself causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Those more severe illnesses are what can lead to death.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Indiana's confirmed cases have been steadily growing and were well into the teens by this past weekend. No deaths have yet been reported. We hope it stays that way. Vigo and surrounding counties in Indiana and Illinois have not reported any confirmed cases.
As the situation develops, we urge people to pay attention to health officials, who are doing a remarkable job keeping good information flowing to the public.
And keep in mind that while everything is unsettled and can be confusing, there are sound scientific reasons that everything is slowing down or stopping right now.
It's not panic. By keeping people separated, public health officials know that the spread of disease can be slowed. That's vitally important because a spike in cases could easily overrun the capacity of our health care system to care for and treat infected persons.
America is a strong and vibrant country. It will get through this.
Everyone can do their part by following instructions and advice. Take care of yourself and have respect for others. Give blood if you can. Volunteer to help if the need exists.
Watch out for your neighbors as well, especially those who are vulnerable.
A final suggestion as the week begins: Thank those who are on the front lines in fighting this pandemic. Health care workers are crucial to our system. We applaud their dedication and courage. They are American heroes.
