Legislators need to hear from the people
The 2020 Indiana General Assembly was gaveled into session on Monday at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis. It is a continuation of the session that began last year, an eventful four months that produced a new biennial budget among notable acts.
Perhaps the biggest from Vigo County's point of view was a major reform of the state's gaming law. The end result gave Vigo County the opportunity to have a casino within its borders, pending a referendum of the voters. It passed easily, and an application for a casino license is now pending before the Gaming Commission.
There may not be anything quite that dramatic on the agenda for Vigo County this session, but there will certainly be items proposed by legislators that are relevant to many residents.
West-central Indiana's legislative delegation remains the same as last year's. Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a math teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, is the only Democrat in the area's delegation. Other lawmakers, all Republicans, include state Sen. Jon Ford, and state Reps. Bob Heaton, Bruce Borders and Alan Morrison.
The Republican Party continues to hold a super majority in both chambers. That means there isn't much Democrats can do to exert influence.
Rep. Brian Bosma of Indianapolis in serving his final session as speaker of the House. He announced he will not seek reelection this year. Sen. Rodric Bray of Martinsville is the Senate president.
As always, we urge citizens to interact with their representatives. It’s easy to contact legislators to share views. Here’s how:
• Members of the Indiana House of Representatives can be reached by phone at 1-800-382-9842.
• Members of the Indiana Senate can be reached at 1-800-382-9467.
• The mailing address for representatives and senators is 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
• If you have online access, there is a wealth of information, including email addresses of legislators, about the General Assembly and related services at www.IN.gov/legislative.
It's also worth noting that the first crackerbarrel session with legislators is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Vigo County Public Library.
Government is at its best when the people are informed and engaged. Lawmakers work for you. Let them know your opinions.
