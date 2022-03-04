Two adversities in the past two years compelled people around the world to consider our common humanity.
Those two situations deserve deep attention, especially during the current season of Lent. Many denominations of the Christian faith observe Lent as a time of repentance and reflection. An Episcopal Church pastor in Terre Haute explained that Lent is time to remember that "our place in the cosmos is something far bigger than ourselves. It is important that we are people among all of creation."
Of course, not everyone observes Lent or is even Christian. Still, it never hurts for anyone to find the commonalities they share with everybody else.
Two ongoing dilemmas inspire such introspection.
COVID-19 began spreading across the planet in the winter of 2019-2020. The pandemic has resulted in 435.2 million cases and 5.9 million deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus in 200 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University and national public health agencies statistics cited by the BBC.
The virus knows no borders. It affects people of every background.
So far, 54% of people worldwide are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to this week's New England Journal of Medicine. Residents of poor, developing and wealthy nations alike need to be vaccinated — for their individual safety and the safety of every human. By going unchecked in places across the globe, the virus could continue spreading and mutating. The phrase "no one is safe until everyone is safe" has become a firmly held belief among world public health officials.
The motivation to universally suppress COVID-19 into a controllable infection, someday, must be more than self-preservation, though.
"Morality and social justice argue that COVID-19 morbidity and mortality and their impact on economic and health systems should be prevented in all countries, rich and poor, around the world," a team of doctors wrote in a New England Journal of Medicine editorial.
In a nutshell, all of us should support efforts to spare strangers in foreign lands from the ravages of COVID-19, for everyone's sake.
Then came Russia's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine throughout the past 10 days.
Much of the world watched in horror, disbelief and shock as Russian tanks and military vehicles rolled into Ukraine, unleashing the superior weaponry and numbers of authoritarian Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces. The world saw courage from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, remaining in his country, vowing to resist a Russian takeover right alongside his fellow Ukrainians.
People in more than 60 nations protested Putin's cold, brutal breach of the European democracy next-door. Determined Ukrainians, from teenagers to elderly women, gallantly fought the invaders with weapons they had never held before, homemade Molotov cocktails and acts of raw bravery, like standing in the path of a Russian tank. Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 kissed family members goodbye at train stations, as women and children fled to the safety of neighboring countries.
Humans from Tokyo to Mexico City rallied in the streets of their own countries, calling for Putin to stop the invasion and the war. Republican and Democratic members of Congress, a body of lawmakers who have exemplified division and polarization, wore small Ukrainian flags during President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington — a show of solidarity that has, sadly, become almost extinct. Worldwide condemnation of Russia's act, along with sanctions from an astonishingly broad array of countries, began pressuring Putin to withdraw his forces and cease the attack.
Suddenly, Ukrainians seemed like neighbors to us all.
The safety of others matters. The health of others matters. And the world has become a bit smaller lately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.