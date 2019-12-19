Attorney general's actions merit suspended law license
The state Supreme Court's Disciplinary Commission is showing the way on how Indiana should deal with the disturbing and disappointing case of Attorney General Curtis Hill.
On Monday, the commission filed documents calling for the two-year suspension of Hill's law license, stating his actions at a legislative party in 2018 in which he is alleged to have drunkenly groped four women "cannot be brushed off as simply boorish behavior or overlooked as a misunderstanding of intent.”
If the Supreme Court adopts the commission's recommendation, and we hope it does, it will have a profound impact on Hill's political future in Indiana. It would jeopardize his re-election bid next year. More urgently, it places into question whether he can remain as attorney general at all. State law requires that the attorney general be licensed to practice law in Indiana.
A Statehousefile.com news story by Emily Ketterer quoted a legal expert at the Indiana University McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis as doubting that Hill could continue to serve if his license is suspended for two years.
It should be noted that Hill continues to deny the allegations against him, despite the overwhelming evidence and testimony from witnesses. His claims haven't met with much political support, even from his own Republican Party. Several Republican leaders in the statehouse, including Gov. Eric Holcomb and House Speaker Brian Bosma, has called for Hill's resignation.
The Disciplinary Commission's report concluded that Hill shows a “lack of remorse,” and his actions were “deliberate,” “intentional” and established “a lack of restraint.” The Commission also said in the report that the events were “not the result of one night of overindulgence but fit into a pattern of sexually inappropriate behavior.”
The report stated that Hill, as attorney general, “should be seeking to protect victims of sexual assault, not creating them or blaming them.”
The commission did its job well and has delivered sound advice to the Supreme Court. Action must be taken, and it must be drastic. We're confident the case will continue to be handled fairly and aggressively by the high court and its officers. When the court issues a final ruling, we trust it will reflect the seriousness of the matter.
Curtis Hill in his role as attorney general should not be the symbol of justice and law enforcement in this state. Disciplinary action must prevent him from continuing to serve in his elective office.
