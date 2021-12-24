Editor’s Note: In keeping with tradition, just as we publish the famous “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” editorial on our Opinion page every Christmas Eve, we have long featured the biblical “Christmas Story” in an editorial on this page on Christmas Day.
Good will toward men.
Humanity.
When we think first of others.
This year a seemingly elusive concept, yet on this day we celebrate all it encompasses.
In a year torn apart by anger, disagreement, politicization of every idea, good, bad or otherwise, seeing eye-to-eye seems an impossible task. Yet, there are those living among us who come together for the greater good. We see it in this community, to a tremendous degree, if we’re honest with ourselves: church and community groups and businesses raising funds for organizations across the Valley; food and toy drives within our schools and higher-ed institutions. They’re all here. Putting others first. We need only look to the next corner for someone ringing a bell in the cold, wishing passers-by warm greetings, donation or not. We should hold tight to those we see spreading goodwill, especially now, when not only our community, but our world needs it, more than ever.
Christmas is a holiday observed in its purest form by Christians who attach themselves to particular religions, or to none at all. It is a day steeped in tradition that means many things to many people around the world. Yet what unifies them on this day is the biblical Christmas story:
•••
“Mary brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger;
for there was no room for them in the inn.
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.
“And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shown about them. And they were sore afraid.”
•••
Let us pause for a moment to express gratitude over the front-line workers — nurses, doctors, support staff, first-responders — who toiled this year under extraordinarily stressful and risky circumstances. A global pandemic was a huge problem, but these individuals served their communities one person at a time. They deserve peace and comfort this holiday season. Wherever they are, we hope they find it.
•••
“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for behold I bring you tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.
“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.
“And this shall be a sign unto you. You shall find the baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.”
•••
As we celebrate, let us remember that many of our loved ones — sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, friends and co-workers — are in dangerous places around the world. Unforgiving places such as the Middle East or South Korea. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they serve as members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Let us remember, too, those whose lives are plagued with difficulty and distress. So many among us graciously opened our hearts, and our pocketbooks, to those in need during this holiday season.
Our communities are better because of this outpouring of generosity, so let’s try to cling to that spirit of caring year round.
Merry Christmas to all. May you find peace and joy in the season.
•••
“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying: Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
