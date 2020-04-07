Health department panel fed need for relevant facts
There is no shortage of information concerning the onslaught of COVID-19 across the country and around the world. Cable and network news cover it non-stop. Social media share in-depth stories through links to a wide variety of national and international print and digital publications.
The options for obtaining reliable, current news on the local level, however, are fewer. This newspaper is a primary source of that information through its print and online editions. Broadcast outlets and social media also feed the flow of local news to people hungry for facts.
Yet the media is dependent on credible sources in order to do its job. In Terre Haute, amid the virus pandemic that has shut down economic activity, higher education institutions and community schools, we’ve been fortunate that many sources have stepped up to provide a critical link in the media’s newsgathering process that is timely and trustworthy.
Mayor Duke Bennett set a sterling example when he sat down with Tribune-Star reporter Alex Modesitt for an interview last week that produced a story that appeared in our Saturday newspaper. Officials and staff in the Vigo County School Corp. have been out front and accessible in explaining the devastating impact the community feels from the closing of schools. Likewise, the Vigo County Health Department and other health care agencies and institutions have responded to the need for valuable health and medical information concerning the ongoing coronavirus threat.
In particular, we applaud the effort of the health department in producing a livestream video presentation Monday evening featuring members of the health care community talking about various elements of the local response to the pandemic. Each participant answered a variety of scripted questions that many Wabash Valley residents have.
If you didn’t catch the initial livestream presentation, it is available for viewing on YouTube as “Vigo County COVID-19 Live Stream Panel.” It’s worth watching.
In time such as these with so much anxiety and uncertainly, reliable and trusted information is a valuable commodity. We thank local officials for stepping forward to provide it, and urge them to keep it coming.
