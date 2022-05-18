Child poverty is not a new problem for Terre Haute. It has continued for generations here.
And to effectively cope with such a sustained dilemma, a community needs people serving through ups and downs, year after year. They possess a special depth of heart.
Jim Edwards is that kind of person. For 40 years, he has helped Ryves Youth Center become a safe place to be for kids facing the various hardships of poverty. That facility at 1356 Locust St. — one of the many outreach services of Catholic Charities of Terre Haute — provides kids hot meals, after-school activities, tutoring, recreation, food-filled backpacks, grandfatherly and grandmotherly counsel from AARP volunteers and more.
That assistance for young people is particularly crucial in Terre Haute and Vigo County. Twenty-eight percent of Vigo County children live in poverty. That is the highest child-poverty rate in the state, according to the annual County Health Rankings and Roadmaps released earlier this month by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Edwards has a keen understanding of poverty in Terre Haute. It comes through experience. In the early 1980s, Catholic Charities of Terre Haute's late founder John E. Etling offered Edwards the role as the first program director of what was then known as Ryves Hall. Four decades later, Edwards continues to handle those duties for impoverished kids in Terre Haute.
Now at age 66, Edwards has decided to retire at the end of this month. An open-house celebration is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in Ryves Youth Center's lower level. The event is open to the public. Anyone who has not visited Ryves might be enlightened by attending.
In an interview with the Tribune-Star earlier this month, Edwards described the variety of situations that leave children and their families in poverty and seeking help at Ryves. A working parent may not be able to afford after-school childcare. A single parent may lack a high school degree to get a job. A parent may have an addiction or a disability. The family may be homeless after a job loss or a broken relationship.
"There's just all sorts of things that you and I don't think about that are attached to poverty," Edwards said.
In announcing Edwards' imminent retirement last week, Catholic Charities described him as "a light in the darkness for these families."
"The children that come to Ryves Youth Center have in Jim a trusted and loyal servant leader," said John C. Etling, agency director for Catholic Charities. "We are forever grateful for his dedication of time, energy and love for our community."
A vast number of Vigo County kids face poverty — more than 6,000, according to the County Health Rankings' percentage. Last year, Ryves Youth Center provided help to nearly 1,000 of them, an amazing figure. When asked what kept him going with so many people in need, Edwards recalled the old starfish parable. In it, an old man sees a young boy picking up live starfish on a beach and throwing them back into the ocean, and asks the boy what difference it makes when there are so many. The boy answers, "It made a difference to that one."
"So the difference I make is with an individual child," Edwards said. "Kids need to feel loved. Kids need to feel someone cares for them. Kids need to feel somebody has their back."
For 40 years, Jim Edwards has been that person, and Terre Haute is better for it.
