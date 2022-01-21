It is unrealistic to expect Terre Haute to become a community full of people like Randy Stevens. The selfless doctor and servant leader who died last Saturday was a rare individual.
This town would be a better place, though, even if just a few of us would emulate any of his admirable traits.
Stevens cared for people who often are abandoned and neglected because their situations are too complicated, too messy. He tended to addicts and the poor.
As a physician with more than five decades of experience in medicine, Stevens taught and mentored hundreds of young medical students.
He donated his time to serve on the boards of numerous community organizations, and helped their various projects become realities.
The good doctor served his country as a U.S. Army combat medic in Vietnam in the early 1970s, where he also cared for soldiers who became addicted to heroin. That service led Stevens to treat addictions for veterans and others in the Wabash Valley as a physician for Union Hospital, Hamilton Center and the Indiana University School of Medicine's Terre Haute campus.
Stevens treated every patient with respect and a sense of kinship, an expression that the poor and the addicted seldom receive. He saw them as genuine individuals, not invisible, lost souls.
"He was a man that could affirm you, encourage you and empower you, and find the gifts you could share and help you make it happen," said Sister Connie Kramer of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Sister Connie witnessed Stevens' generosity and commitment firsthand. She enlisted his help in establishing St. Ann's Clinic in 1997, a free clinic serving the needy. It grew into the Wabash Valley Health Center, a federally qualified primary-care facility.
He understood the patient side of medicine, too. According to his obituary, Stevens' service in Vietnam exposed him to Agent Orange, a chemical used by the U.S. military to defoliate the forests. That exposure led to a malignancy and a several-years battle with cancer that eventually took his life at age 69. He died Saturday at his beachside home in California, surrounded by his family.
News of his passing touched people around the globe, his brother Rick Stevens said. The extent of Dr. Stevens' impact is wide.
"He was a really giving person who cared about everyone, and especially the ones less fortunate," Rick Stevens said. "He really reached out and helped them in so many different ways, many we don't even know about."
Randy Stevens clearly loved Terre Haute and its residents. He saved many of their lives from addictions to drugs and alcohol, and through health care many could not otherwise afford. The doctor saw the best in people. That positivity came through in a Letter to the Editor published in the Tribune-Star on May 24, 2020, as this community had just begun to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Stevens wrote in praise of his fellow Hauteans' efforts and teamwork to "flatten the curve."
Stevens called the people of this community his "unsung heroes." His words feel even more poignant right now.
"You have been real soldiers at this time," Stevens wrote on Memorial Day weekend 2020. "When the order came down to shelter in place you did it. When you were asked to avoid non-essential travel and work you did it. When you were asked to socially distance whenever possible you did it. When you were asked to wear a mask in public, the vast majority did so and continue to wear one. You did that recognizing when one wears a mask you are not doing it for yourself, rather you are wearing the mask to protect another person — a most unselfish act."
He closed his Memorial Day letter, 20 months ago, with a request.
"Relatively soon most experts feel there will be a vaccine that will be safe and effective that will protect us — much like the polio vaccine did to put that dreaded disease behind us," Stevens wrote. "The last heroic act you will need to do, once the vaccine is widely available, will be for you to take it. Then this pandemic will be behind us and left for the history books and your heroic efforts, not unlike the soldiers and veterans we honor this weekend, will be noted too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.