Election seasons come and go. Some are more interesting than others.
But none are ever more interesting — or important — than the election for mayor of Terre Haute that occurs every four years. This is one of those years. A competitive Democratic primary campaign for mayor has taken shape and will be decided on May 2 when all the early and same-day votes are counted and the party’s candidate selected.
Democrats seeking their party’s nomination are Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun. Goodwin ran for mayor as an independent candidate four years ago and was unsuccessful in his attempt to unseat incumbent Republican Duke Bennett. This time Goodwin chose to run as a Democrat. He is opposed in the primary by Sakbun, a relative newcomer to local politics.
Bennett is running for his fifth term as mayor and will face the Democratic primary winner in the November general election. He is unopposed in the GOP primary.
Citizens and voters have a number of ways of collecting information about candidates and assessing their positions on issues confronting the community. Being an informed voter is one key step in becoming a good citizen.
An excellent way of becoming more informed is to attend and participate in one of the upcoming candidate forums being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vigo County and co-sponsored by Terre Haute’s branch of the NAACP and the Tribune-Star.
The forum for mayoral candidates will be Tuesday in the Vigo County Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Democrats Goodwin and Sakbun will answer questions submitted by the public for the first 90 minutes, and there will be a general “meet and greet” for candidates and attendees for the final half hour. As is usual in these forums, only candidates in contested races answer questions. While Bennett won’t be answering questions (he will get his turn during fall campaign events), he is scheduled to be on hand to meet and talk to constituents.
Candidates for Terre Haute City Council this year will get their chance to meet the public a week later — on Tuesday, March 28, from 6-8 p.m. in the library. All the candidates are Democrats because no Republican filed to run in the primary, although the GOP still has the opportunity to slate candidates this summer.
There are several contested council primaries with multiple candidates in some of the districts.
The public is invited to attend the forums, and we hope to see a big audience. We applaud the League of Women Voters for continuing to spearhead these important civic events.
We urge you to make plans to vote in the primary, but more importantly to be an informed voter. These forums give you the opportunity to do that.
