Improving Vigo County's environment involves more than Earth Day awareness activities and neighborhood cleanups. Those efforts are crucial, but actions that bring long-term changes can permanently transform the community's health and scenery.
Imagine Terre Haute and its surrounding areas without any squashed polystyrene foam cups, plastic straws or plastic spoons littering roadsides or piled up in the landfills.
The community could brighten its future by significantly reducing use of those materials and replacing them with biodegradable packaging. Businesses and residents can do coming generations a favor through such a change, challenging as it is.
An intern from Indiana University working this summer at reTHink Inc. — a Terre Haute nonprofit supporting sustainable environmental practices — is coordinating with local restaurants to significantly reduce their use of single-use plastic and packaging made from polystyrene foam (often referred to as the brand name "Styrofoam"). Mariah Bader arrived in Terre Haute with expertise in sustainability. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in public and environmental affairs at IU, where she is also a fellow in the university's McKinney Midwest Climate Project. Her family in Arizona includes Native Americans with a cultural heritage of respecting Earth's resources.
This summer, Bader is serving as an intern with reTHink Inc. and its executive director Shikha Bhattacharyya. Impressively, Bader has connected with several Terre Haute restaurateurs, who have shown interest in the changes she advocates.
Among the environmental problems with polystyrene foam and plastic packaging is their long decomposition time. Styrofoam maintains the temperature of drinks and food, but takes nearly 500 years to decompose, is not recyclable, consumes 30% of landfill space, and poses health risks, according to Washington University. Plastic utensils can linger for hundreds of years and taint the soil and water, as well.
Bader recommends a switch to biodegradable to-go packaging and for restaurants to offer plastic utensils and straws only upon request. After all, many carryout food orders are consumed in customers' homes, where utensils are already available. A change to biodegradable materials does not come without an expense. Such packaging adds 20 to 30 cents per container. Still, restaurants can save money if they limit plastic utensils and straws to only customers requesting them.
Bader uses a survey for restaurateurs to gauge their attitudes about using biodegradable packaging versus Styrofoam and plastic. Some businesses did not respond. Others, though, actually sought out information from Bader and reTHink Inc. "We didn't expect them to reach out to us, but that happened," Bhattacharyya told Tribune-Star reporter David Kronke. That interest is promising and a good reflection on Terre Haute's potential to improve its community cleanliness. People in the community can take the same survey online at wabashrethinks.com.
Several restaurateurs expressed open-mindedness about the project and intend to weigh the cost of changing materials. Awareness about the environmental impact has been raised in the process. "It's a high level of importance with the environment," said Cheyne O'Laughlin, owner of Charlie's Pub and Grub. "We need to make changes and we all need to pitch in."
Indeed, sharpening the look and health of Terre Haute for the long haul must be a community effort.
