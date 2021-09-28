Important process needs public participation, ideas
The City of Terre Haute, like government entities across the country, have what its leaders believe is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a dramatic impact on the welfare and quality of life in their community.
The source of such optimism is the windfall of federal funds coming down through the American Rescue Plan Act, an epic piece of legislation passed last spring by Congress and signed by President Biden in an effort to bring relief to a nation in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's a complicated law. Final rules and regulations for how the money can be spent are still being formulated. The primary stipulation is that projects or programs targeted by the funds be related to issues created by COVID-19 and the public-health and economic crisis created by it.
Terre Haute will receive approximately $36 million from the act. It will be up to elected officials to decide how it will be used.
That's no small undertaking. In fact, it could be overwhelming. That's why a heavy dose of transparency in the process is needed to ensure that the community is getting what it needs from these funds and has a say in how it is allocated.
To their credit, a group of Terre Haute City Council members — Martha Crossen, Curtis DeBaun, Tammy Boland and Todd Nation — will conduct a public session to discuss the federal funding program, explain what is known about its potential uses and take input from citizens on how they think the money should be used to benefit their community.
The session will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Blumberg Shelter in Fairbanks Park.
The council, in conjunction with Mayor Duke Bennett, will craft a plan for allocating the funds in coming months. But public input in an undertaking of this scope is essential. We applaud city officials for offering this venue for accepting suggestions.
We encourage anyone with an idea or an interest in this process to attend and share their thoughts. We hope there will be even more opportunities for citizens to offer their views. The process for using these funds will be better because of this public participation.
