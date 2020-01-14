Commissioner races sparking local interest
A new year was a scant five days old last week when the candidate filing period opened for the 2020 election cycle. While most people are watching the Democratic presidential primary race unfold, some interesting local races are taking shape.
The big news hit the day filing opened when the two Vigo County commissioners up this year announced they will not seek re-election. Republican Brad Anderson and Democrat Judith Anderson (no relation) are stepping aside to clear the way for new blood and fresh ideas in the commissioners office.
Either would have had a challenging year if they had chosen to seek re-election. The bruising battle over the project to build a new Vigo County jail would have made them targets within their own parties as well as in a general election, if they had gotten that far.
Terre Haute's longtime fire chief Jeff Fisher previously declared his intent to seek the Democratic nomination for the commissioner seat held by Brad Anderson. Since Anderson confirmed he won't be a candidate this year, Republican Mike Morris, currently a member of the Vigo County Council, filed for his party's primary nomination for commissioner. If both Morris and Fisher win their primaries, it would be race between candidates with name recognition and, in Morris' case, campaign experience. But there's still three weeks left in the filing period, so other candidates could emerge. The same goes for the seat being vacated by Judith Anderson.
It is encouraging to see candidates stepping forward and putting their names on the ballot. Being a candidate isn't easy and running a good campaign requires a commitment to the process and a willingness to make yourself accessible to voters.
Other local offices on the ballot this year include seats on the County Council, and several courthouse offices, including County Clerk. Republican incumbent Clerk Brad Newman, who is also a full-time Terre Haute police officer, is seeking re-election. Longtime Terre Haute City Council member Todd Nation has filed for the Democratic nomination for Clerk.
The last day to file for the primary ballot is Feb. 7. The primary election is May 5. We hope voters in Vigo and surrounding counties find a full slate of motivated and enthusiastic candidates on the ballot.
