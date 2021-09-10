Terre Haute is 790 miles from New York City. The nation's capital of Washington, D.C., is 655 miles away. Tiny Shanksville, Pa., is a 497-mile drive from here.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the tragedies that unfolded in those places hit home for folks here in the Wabash Valley. Americans and the centers of our nation's economy, military and government were targeted by terrorists. Many of us had flown on American Airlines and United Airlines, just like those 265 passengers aboard the four planes that hijackers crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington and a rural hillside in Pennsylvania. We had visited those landmarks or seen them many times in newspapers or on television shows. Firefighters and first-responders racing to the scenes of those attacks looked like those in our home communities.
The shock, confusion and fear on the faces of those dust-covered New Yorkers stirred inside us all. Tears fell in Terre Haute as we watched people sobbing in disbelief in news reports from the sites hit by the terrorists. All mourned the deaths of 2,977 people in the atrocities of 9/11. Later, when we learned that a heroic uprising by passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 prevented hijackers from flying that plane into the U.S. Capitol, forcing the terrorist pilot to instead crash near Shanksville, Pa., we felt inspired, proud.
As fire and rescue crews dug in the rubble for survivors, we gathered at vigils in parks, churches and streets — hundreds of miles from the burning ruins — to pray that someone would be found alive. We saw those flyers, bearing the faces of "missing" firefighters and victims of the attacks, posted by friends, family members and coworkers on fences, utility poles and walls in New York and Washington. We imagined how empty those survivors felt.
Even as the dust was settling, sons and daughters from our hometowns joined the military, along with others from New York, Washington and Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Little Rock, Poughkeepsie and Boise. They wanted to serve their country in whatever mission might lie ahead.
Together, we learned to arrive three hours early to airports for business or vacation flights, dutifully taking off our shoes and belts as we passed through new layers of security.
We learned to open our backpacks and purses for inspections at football games and concerts.
And, we suffered through the grim heartaches with each of more than 7,000 young American armed service members who sacrificed their lives in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, spawned by the Sept. 11 attacks.
Yes, that day — exactly 20 years ago — forced all Americans through changes. Life is indeed different for every one of the hundreds of millions of people who call this nation "home," because of 9/11 and its aftermath.
Yet, what must also not be forgotten are the joys and virtues of American life that remain. As much as we argue, fight and split into ideological factions, the United States of America still is a place envied by millions of people in countries across the globe. The reasons are many.
Visitors from foreign lands flock to our national parks, which cover 85 million acres, a feature natural wonders like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and the Great Smoky Mountains. Americans can find any type of food in an array of restaurants unmatched elsewhere. Worship in any faith practiced worldwide happens freely here. The quality of education available to America's children, young people and adults in public schools, private schools, colleges, universities and trade schools also attracts more than one million students from abroad yearly. Careers awaiting graduates of those institutions are limitless. We travel freely from place to place, and move our residences if we wish. Most of the world associates "freedom" with America.
Finally, a spirit of resiliency and determination to remedy injustices and improve the way of life is still possible here.
Those who lost their lives on 9/11 and in its aftermath likely would want that American resolve to remain strong, from coast to coast and places in between, like Terre Haute, Indiana.
