Efforts by communities to improve the quality of life for residents are not new. The prioritization of such quality-of-life improvements is relatively new.
It takes time to break through entrenched attitudes that the best methods for economic development in cities, counties and states are tax abatements and corporate incentives. The nation’s most vibrant sectors are places where people want to put down roots because of the investment in local schools, roads, parks, trails, arts, culture and other public amenities. Millions of 21st-century jobs can be done remotely from anywhere, and workers will go where the living is best.
A community that truly wants to progress will invest in resources that enhance its existing assets and develop new ones.
The local distribution of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds contains some promising examples of prioritizing both longstanding and developing community assets.
The funds flow through Indiana’s READI program, modeled by the Indiana General Assembly after the state’s similar Regional Cities Initiative of 2015. The difference is the funding source. While three selected metro regions split $126 million in 2015 from a state tax amnesty program through the Regional Cities Initiative, the READI program is disbursing $500 million to 17 Hoosier regions from Indiana’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Terre Haute metro — including Clay, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties — received a $20-million READI grant for 23 different projects throughout west-central Indiana. Like other regions, the Terre Haute area was represented in the READI grant process by an regional organization — the Wabash River Regional Development Authority.
The Wabash River RDA received a $20-million grant for those projects, a healthy amount, though disappointingly not as robust as the $50-million grants allotted to the South Bend, Northwest, Evansville, Fort Wayne and Jeffersonville regions.
Like Regional Cities, the READI program delivers an investment in cities, small towns and rural communities that is long overdue. Too many of Indiana’s bedrock cities and towns — blue-collar industrial communities like Terre Haute, Muncie and Kokomo — have seen their urban appeal fade as factories closed. The assets that gave such places character, faded as well. Many of those assets represent the foundation for a revitalization of those “Rust Belt” metros — points of distinction that attract new residents and keep longtimers.
Much of the growth in Indiana ballyhooed by state officials has been concentrated in affluent sectors, such as the doughnut communities around Indianapolis. The READI grants can help cities and towns that actually need help. The grants require matching local funds of 2-to-1 for government entities, 3-to-1 for nonprofits and 4-to-1 for private projects.
The Wabash Valley projects include some amenities established years ago to bolster the quality of life — $250,000 for historic Billie Creek Village in Parke County; $1 million for the Sullivan city pool; $50,000 for Terre Haute’s Rea Park; $150,000 for Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute; $2 million to enhance the William Henry Harrison mansion in Knox County; and $150,000 to continue the Turn to the River project connection downtown Terre Haute to the Wabash River. Others are new, like the downtown Terre Haute hotel and parking garage, which drew the top amount of $4,300,000.
Perhaps the poster child for a quality of life investment is the $100,000 READI grant to bring a long-needed clinic and pharmacy to West Terre Haute. That grant will bring the incoming Valley Professionals Community Health Center closer to a reality for Vigo Countians living west of the river.
Venerable Sullivan, a 179-year-old town of 4,126 people south of Terre Haute, received four grants totaling $4.3 million, representing existing and new efforts. Along with the upgrade of its pool, Sullivan got grants for a plaza pavilion for outdoor entertainment and events, a new homes development and a new downtown hotel.
More people will choose to move to or remain in the Wabash Valley because of an enhanced riverfront in Terre Haute, clinical care in West Terre Haute and activities in Sullivan. That is progress.
