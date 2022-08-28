Current events are beyond description
My mother would utter “No words” after witnessing something that defied description, usually something I did as a child, or more likely, a current event. She’d have a field day with post-2016 America after exhausting her well-read vocabulary.
“Jim”, she’d ask, “How did a man who routinely insulted a Vietnam veteran secure a presidential nomination, let alone win the White House?” I’d mumble something about the Electoral College, then I’d have no words. By the time she reached January 6, 2021, I’d just teach her how to google the rest. “Google??” Yes, Mom, what you and Dad used to call “research.”
When Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was asked if he supported new gun laws, he replied, “What I’d like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” That was his answer. Walker is behind Democratic contender Raphael Warnock, but once held a 10-point lead. Only in today’s America would such a candidate be viable.
One president, two impeachments, and a pandemic that saw people politicize wearing a face mask barely scratch the surface.
Mom would have no words.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
Supporting Trump no matter what
We, the millions of President Trump’s supporters, will never stop our loyalty to this man no matter how they continually prosecute him. Let them raid his home every day of the week, we will still vote for the candidates he is supporting and definitely will vote for him in 2024.
We can clearly see their methodology in trying to make President Trump look bad. I can tell you right now that it’s not working. The more they prosecute him the more we support him.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
