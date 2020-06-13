he 1939-era YMCA building at Sixth and Walnut streets is now in its 14th year of vacancy.
Its last activity moved out in 2006. Today, the words “historic” and “eyesore” both fit the brick structure’s description.
A process to rehabilitate the old Y into 21st-century usefulness moved forward in 2017. The ownership group 200 South Sixth Street LLC submitted a rezoning request to help Wisconsin-based developer Commonwealth Companies convert it into low- and moderate-income apartments. Since then, the proposed project has encountered ups and downs.
The $10-million plan would include private funds from Commonwealth, federal and state tax credits for historic structures and low-income housing opportunities, and local tax abatements and redevelopment money. It would result in 34 apartments, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Or, it could continue to be an empty shell, tagged by graffiti and serving as a backstop for windblown trash for another 14 years.
The obstacles have come on the local level. It took three tries to get the Terre Haute City Council to approve property tax abatements. That OK came earlier this month. Then, in a virtual meeting of the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission on Wednesday, three of its five members said they would not support a measure granting $500,000 in city redevelopment funds for the project. The trio contended the developer was asking the city to subsidize an over-payment — $800,000 — to the owners for the property. One member also said the apartments’ rent prices, which average $750 monthly, were not actually at a low- to moderate-income level in terms of Terre Haute’s economy.
The commission took no vote, but the majority’s opposition was clear.
A Commonwealth representative countered, pointing out that the $500,000 amounts to a necessary local match — skin in the game, so to speak — required for state historic tax credits. He also said the apartment rent prices qualify under state and federal guidelines as low- to moderate-income.
One comment in the meeting cut through the project’s baggage and put the situation into raw perspective.
Steve Witt, executive director of the city Redevelopment Department, made clear his department has earmarked the $500,000 match money in its budget for the past two years, specifically for this project. Witt also emphasized those pledged funds would not come at the cost of any other proposed project in the downtown tax-increment finance district (or TIF), the gathering source for the $500,000.
“I’ve heard some in the community say they think there is a higher or better use down the road for this structure,” Witt told the commission members. “There’s not going to be anyone else coming along, wanting to redevelop this property and spend $10 million.”
The greater good should not be forgotten. A renovation of an 81-year-old YMCA into a modern residential structure seemingly amounts to a textbook definition of the term “redevelopment.” The building serves no positive use today, and has not since George W. Bush was in the White House. Given the availability of the local funding, and its modest amount in return for a $10-million project, this is an instance where Redevelopment Commission members should grit their teeth and vote to approve the funding.
Their reservations are worth addressing. But Terre Haute will be a better place with the old Y in use than if it is left to further deteriorate indefinitely.
